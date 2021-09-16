Faculty, students ask Montana Board of Regents for vaccine, mask mandates By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Sep 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Students, holding masks in their hands, walk to class at Montana State University on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Some faculty and students in the university system are calling for the Board of Regents to require COVID-19 vaccination, especially following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.On Wednesday, Montana State University Faculty Senate unanimously approved a resolution asking the Board of Regents to require masks and vaccines for students, staff and faculty."We strongly support continued efforts to enact evidence-based strategies to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 for students, staff, faculty and the wider community," the resolution read. Bradford Watson, chair of MSU's Faculty Senate, said the resolution was sent in writing to the Board of Regents and the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education on Thursday morning.He also read the resolution during public comment at Thursday's meeting of the Board of Regents."First, we ask the Board of Regents to require vaccination against COVID-19 for students, staff, and faculty. Second, we ask the Board of Regents to require masks according to CDC guidance, specifically for everyone in indoor spaces, while Gallatin County remains an area of substantial or high transmission," the resolution read. Second, we ask the Board of Regents to require masks according to CDC guidance, specifically for everyone in indoor spaces, while Gallatin County remains an area of substantial or high transmission,” the resolution read. Buy Now A masked student walks through Montana State University at lunch time on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Norris Blossom, president of the Associated Students of MSU, said in an email Thursday that the student senate was not considering a resolution on the topic of vaccine or mask mandates. There was also a group of University of Montana students and faculty who provided public comment in favor of a vaccine requirement during Wednesday’s Board of Regents meeting.Noah Durnell, president of the Associated Students of UM, presented the board with a copy of a resolution passed by ASUM on Sept. 8.“There’s no conversation more pressing or with more student support behind it than asking the board of regents to offer more robust authorizations for COVID-19 mitigation and vaccination on college campuses,” he said.Durnell said he understands the challenges faced by higher education, especially considering actions taken by the Montana Legislature.“I also implore you: Do what is morally imperative for the health of the over 40,000 students that the members in this room are collectively charged to protect. Vaccinate these students,” Durnell said, adding the resolution was also supported by UM staff and faculty.Joy Honea, president of the Faculty Association of MSU-Billings, also provided public comment urging the regents to require vaccines and masks across the university system. Honea also spoke as a member of Montana University System Faculty Association Representatives.“Cases are rising across the state and we know things can change rapidly and dramatically with COVID,” Honea said. “… The Board of Regents has the constitutional authority to govern the safety and well being of the campuses and we implore you to reconsider your position and require both vaccines and masks regardless of vaccination status for all indoor spaces on all (Montana University System) campuses.”While MSU initially attempted to encourage masks for students and staff at the start of this semester, it within a week issued a requirement from university President Waded Cruzado on Aug. 26. It encompasses all indoor instructional spaces inside buildings on campus for students, faculty and staff through Oct. 1, when the university plans to revisit the mandate. 