INDUSTRY Bozeman, which will be a multi-tenant office building, broke ground Friday on MSU’s Innovation Campus off West College Street.
INDUSTRY is a Denver-based company that designs and leases large, shared office buildings. The $30 million, 87,000-square-foot space is scheduled to open in August 2023.
Speakers at the event, including Gov. Greg Gianforte, MSU president Waded Cruzado, and Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich, donned blue and gold hard hats for the ceremonial shovel photo.
Gianforte touted his administration’s tax cuts, and said he is working to reform how Montana regulates businesses, calling the current system a “wet blanket on job creation.”
“I’m thrilled to be here for this new INDUSTRY Bozeman space,” Gianforte said. “It’ll be an epicenter for job creation and innovation.”
Cruzado said she hopes that the Innovation Campus and companies like INDUSTRY will provide jobs for graduated students.
“You can put the resources of the land grant university to use to further the economic development of the state,” Cruzado said. “That always results in a great opportunity for students who come to Montana State University to receive a great, quality education.”
The building has no planned tenants yet.
“We hope it’s really a technology transfer with the university, where we get some of those companies that are spinning out of the ‘U’,” INDUSTRY co-founder Jason Winkler said.
Other INDUSTRY workplaces house businesses ranging from restaurants and bars to financial and tech companies.
Winkler said that the building will have an open floor plan where people and businesses will share space, and directed the audience to look at posters of splashy renderings of the interior design.
“It’s not some fruity-tooty thing, but it’s about getting real work done but doing it together,” Winkler said.
INDUSTRY Bozeman will be the second building on the Innovation Campus, after the spy-proof MSU Applied Research Lab, which opened in 2020.
The MSU Innovation Campus is a nonprofit run by the MSU Alumni Foundation, and is being developed by Charter Realty and Development.
One goal of the Innovation Campus is to maximize the impact of MSU’s research, according to Daniel Juliano, the Director of MSU’s Technology Transfer Office.
“If I’m a rancher in Eastern Montana, why do I give a crap what the professors here do?” Juliano said. “We want to see the research at the university having real world impact, and that is done through industry, through companies that provide products and services.”
Hyundai and Aurora, a self-driving car company, also have plans to build on the campus according to an MSU press release.