Spectators, vendors and dancers gathered in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday to celebrate community and culture at Montana State University’s 46th annual American Indian Council Powwow.
After a drumroll call at noon, dancers formed an orderly line at a corner of the arena. The grand entry began, and the dancers took turns circling center stage, moving to the rhythm set by the host drum group Wild Rose of the Yakama Nation.
A Blackfeet Warrior Society Color Guard carried the American, Canadian, Montana and Blackfeet flags, and students from the American Indian Council of MSU followed closely behind with the flags of other tribal nations around the state.
Maleeya Knows His Gun, who is Crow and grew up on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, holds the title of Miss Indian MSU. As royalty, she’s MSU’s spokesperson for the powwow, according to a news release.
“I like to see myself as a representative reminding everyone that we are still here,” Knows His Gun said. “We are thriving, and we aren’t going anywhere.”
Knows His Gun is an advocate for multiple causes, but she is especially focused on raising awareness around the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
“You see these women who are missing and you think, that could be my friend. That could be my sister. That could be me,” she said in the release. “And these cases never get solved. It is very scary, and it is a cause that’s very personal to me.”
Cheyenne Whiteman, co-president of the American Indian Council of MSU, said the university’s annual powwow draws dancers from all over the place. She estimated that over 50 tribal nations were represented at Saturday’s grand entry.
Whiteman is a member of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes, and she’s a sophomore enrolled in MSU’s college of nursing. She started her journey at the university right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she said having no gatherings was difficult.
That’s why this year’s powwow at MSU is special to Whiteman— it’s the first one to be held in person since the onset of the pandemic. The 2020 powwow was canceled amid lockdowns, she said, and the one last year was held virtually through Facebook.
“We had lots of people participating from all over, but it’s nothing like being in person,” she said. “I’m so excited, and I’m just so happy to be back… It’s really fun. I’m really enjoying it.”
The American Indian Council of MSU organizes the powwow every year. It’s free and open to the public, but it costs upwards of $20,000 per year to run. Executive council members take charge of fundraising and donation-collecting, but people can help by volunteering, Whiteman said.
In addition to the powwow, the American Indian Council hosted a fun run that started in the fieldhouse parking lot Saturday morning, with 5K, mile and walking categories. The MSU Powwow Basketball Tournament was also set to run through Saturday.
“At the powwow, I think we’re just celebrating community and celebrating being with each other and sharing our culture with people who maybe aren’t Native American,” Whiteman said. It’s about “just being together, dancing and celebrating life itself and how awesome it is.”