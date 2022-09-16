MSU Wild, Montana Hall File
Students walk through campus near Montana Hall on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A district court has ruled two laws and a portion of a third passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 related to the higher education system are unconstitutional.

The decision from Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea issued this week said the laws infringed on the constitutional authority of the Board of Regents to set university system policies.

“Each (law) attempts to directly control internal university affairs and inject legislative policy judgments into MUS administration, contrary to the letter and intent of the Montana Constitution,” McElyea wrote in the judgment.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

