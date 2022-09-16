A district court has ruled two laws and a portion of a third passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 related to the higher education system are unconstitutional.
The decision from Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea issued this week said the laws infringed on the constitutional authority of the Board of Regents to set university system policies.
“Each (law) attempts to directly control internal university affairs and inject legislative policy judgments into MUS administration, contrary to the letter and intent of the Montana Constitution,” McElyea wrote in the judgment.
She concluded the two laws and the portion of the third were “unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The court struck down House Bill 349, which created new guidelines for anti-harassment and free speech policies on campus and Senate Bill 319, which restricted organizations from registering students to vote in certain areas and restricted a student organization from assessing a student fee.
It also struck down part of House Bill 112 as it relates to higher education, which banned transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. Provisions of HB 112 that apply to public K-12 schools still stand.
The lawsuit was filed in June 2021 by a coalition of students, staff and higher education leaders, including a former commissioner of higher education, ex-regents, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana State University Faculty Senate and individual university faculty members and students.
The defendants included Gov. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the state of Montana.
During a hearing on Sept. 8, Kathleen Smithgall, an attorney in the Attorney General’s office representing the defendants, argued there weren’t current policy conflicts around the three bills like there had been around House Bill 102 and the university system’s campus firearms policy.
In July, the Montana Supreme Court unanimously ruled legislators had infringed on the regents’ constitutional right to govern the university system with HB 102 and struck down the provision that related to higher education. McElyea referenced the state Supreme Court’s ruling decision throughout her own judgment.
In her judgment, McElyea rejected the argument that HB 112 was appropriate because there was not an existing board policy related to transgender athletes.
“The Board has overseen athletics programs and promulgated related policies governing participation and non-discrimination since the Board’s inception,” McElyea wrote. “The board has ‘full’ power and responsibility in this realm.”
McElyea wrote it also contradicts a current board policy that requires athletic programs comply with NCAA rules.
Writing about HB 349, McElyea also rejected the state’s argument that the law worked in tandem with existing Board of Regents anti-discrimination policies.
“While the parties disagree about the actual purpose and effect of the bill, it intrudes into internal MUS governance and impacts matters constitutionally committed to the Board’s oversight,” she said.
In the lawsuit, one plaintiff, a student-led advocacy group MontPIRG, argued it would have directly been impacted by SB 319, which would have limited its funding abilities. Based out of the University of Montana, MontPIRG’s student fee arrangement has routinely been approved by the Board of Regents.
McElyea wrote that the law sought to “micromanage student groups and financial matters that are committed to the Board’s oversight. It is a further unconstitutional infringement of the Board’s constitutionally guaranteed authority.”
In an emailed statement, Emilee Cantrell, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Justice, said they were reviewing the order to determine next steps.
“The courts have once again taken authority from Montanans — exercised through their elected legislators — over the campuses their tax dollars fund and given more power to unelected campus administrators,” Cantrell said. “Decisions like this from state district courts continue to remind Montanans of the fact that most district court judges are little more than Democrat operatives in black robes.”
In a press release Friday afternoon, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, a plaintiff in the case, said its members were celebrating the court’s decision. The MFPE is the union representing faculty and staff on campuses in the university system.
MFPE President Amanda Curtis said the day marked a win for all Montanans.
“I’m not surprised the court found that the legislature cannot infringe on the Board of Regents’ constitutional authority to govern Montana’s campuses,” she said. “The legislature needs to stay in its lane.”
Attorneys for the plaintiffs — Jim Goetz and Jeff Tierney of Bozeman’s Goetz Law Firm and Raph Graybill of Great Falls — said they were gratified by the decision in an emailed statement.
“The delegates to Montana’s Constitutional Convention had the foresight to protect our public higher education system from tinkering by the Legislature,” Tierney wrote. “Today’s decision affirms our Constitution and is an important victory for the university community and all Montanans.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.