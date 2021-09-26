Climate action progressing at Montana State University By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Sep 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana Hall is pictured on the Montana State University campus on June 10. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Associated Students of Montana State University declared a climate crisis this week and urged the university to use its resources to take strong action, as students, faculty and staff start the fall semester with a series of sustainability and climate actions on the horizon.The student senate unanimously passed the resolution on Thursday evening, which called for MSU resources to be used to “facilitate rapid, sustained and immediate climate action.”Atticus Cummings, junior and co-sponsor of the resolution with Nicholas Fitzmaurice, said it represented a majority of students “who are very deeply concerned about climate change, the state of the world and where it’s headed and the world they’ll be inheriting when they graduate.” The resolution outlines how the university is “capable of an urgent and effective response to climate change” after taking actions like geothermal heat pumps installation, energy efficiency retrofits, expanding composting and recycling and LEED building certification.“It tells the university the students at MSU are concerned about climate change and we think as many resources as possible should be devoted immediately to solving it,” Cummings said in an interview.While it might not be the most action-driven step, Cummings said the resolution would lay the groundwork for future actions taken by the student senate.“When we propose future resolutions that have more actionability on them, we have now unanimously said there’s a climate crisis. We have agreed to that,” he said.Moving forward this year, Cummings said there are a couple sustainability goals he and his fellow students are hoping to accomplish. One is to make the students government and the Office of Student Engagement carbon neutral, or offset the carbon usage of the office.“In the grand scheme of things, it’s small but it is also representative of if this is the piece of MSU turf that we students have the ability to make decisions on, then these are the decisions we’re going to make,” Cummings said.Another goal, and perhaps larger lift, is to encourage more student pride in the university’s sustainability work. Cummings said the culture on campus can set the tone for how students interact. If one of those cultural aspects is student pride in sustainability, than it could encourage more climate actions.Cummings is also involved in a push to have the MSU Alumni Foundation divest its endowment from fossil fuels. “One of my priorities at ASMSU is divesting the endowment from fossil fuels,” he said. “It’s something we have seen support from our constituents.”ASMSU’s climate crisis resolution also endorses the sustainability plan from the Campus Sustainability Advisory Council. The plan is under review, according to Kristin Blackler, director of the Office of Sustainability.The resolution will be sent to MSU administrators and offices including Blackler, President Waded Cruzado, the Campus Sustainability Advisory Council, MSU Alumni Foundation and the student organization Sustainability Now.“I am really pleased to have this visible manifestation of support. I’m proud of my fellow senators for their hard work moving this through,” Cummings said, adding he was hopeful it would be the foundation and catalyst for more action moving forward.There are a couple of similar resolutions in the works throughout the university.Paul Lachapelle, a faculty member of the Campus Sustainability Advisory Council, said he anticipates a climate crisis resolution to be introduced with the MSU Faculty Senate in the coming weeks.The council also plans to consider its own resolution in October to declare a climate crisis and urge the university put its resources toward addressing the climate emergency, including creating a large capital campaign to ensure sustained funding toward climate action goals.Lachapelle said he was proud of MSU students for their proactive and public stance.While the university has worked to reclaim water and design buildings with a lower carbon footprint, Lachapelle said it can and must do more to reduce emissions, especially as a land grant university.“Climate literacy should be required as a core learning outcome, and we should be showcasing innovative climate resiliency by reducing emissions substantially in the next few years,” he said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Climate University Politics Institutes Paul Lachapelle Msu Alumni Foundation Resolution Faculty Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards 3 hrs ago Montana State University Climate action progressing at Montana State University 3 hrs ago Business New kitchen store and culinary classroom opens in Bozeman 3 hrs ago News Bozeman Winter Farmers Market launches Saturday with mushrooms, cheeses and more 12 hrs ago Business Bozeman's Ellen Theatre ready to reopen after pandemic-induced hiatus, facelift 17 hrs ago City Climate strike draws Bozeman high schoolers, local leaders Sep 24, 2021 What to read next City Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards Montana State University Climate action progressing at Montana State University Business New kitchen store and culinary classroom opens in Bozeman News Bozeman Winter Farmers Market launches Saturday with mushrooms, cheeses and more Business Bozeman's Ellen Theatre ready to reopen after pandemic-induced hiatus, facelift City Climate strike draws Bozeman high schoolers, local leaders Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Climate change kept us indoors this summer. Investing in Montana jobs can help. Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham motivated by community-first ideals Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: Montana's wolves need more stringent protection Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Guest column: Caring for others in the middle of a climate crisis Posted: Sep. 25, 2021