A lawsuit filed against Montana State University arguing it broke a contractual agreement with its students by canceling in-person classes in the spring was dismissed from federal court and refiled in state district court.
In early March, the university announced it would transition to full online learning on March 23 due to growing public health concerns around the pandemic. In-person classes were not offered again until Aug. 17.
The university did not offer to refund or reduce tuition and fees. Anthony Cordero, who was an MSU undergraduate student in the Spring 2020 semester, filed the lawsuit on behalf of himself and other students.
On Nov. 24, the Kalispell law firm representing the university, Moore, Cockrell, Goicoechea and Johnson, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the 11th Amendment would not allow the suit.
The amendment does not allow private parties to bring lawsuits in federal court against states or state officials unless the state agrees to the suit.
Adrian Miller and Michelle Sullivan of Sullivan Miller Law in Billings are representing Cordero and the student body in the suit. The attorneys filed to dismiss the case from federal court on Dec. 2.
“Instead of fighting over federal court jurisdiction, we voluntarily dismissed in federal court and have filed the lawsuit in state district court in Lewis and Clark County,” Miller said in an email to the Chronicle.
Miller said the suit was filed with the district court in Lewis and Cark County on Dec. 3, and the claims remain the same.
The attorneys representing MSU did not respond to an interview request by press time. An MSU spokesperson said the university does not comment on pending litigation.
In their November filing to dismiss the case, the attorneys argued even if the 11th Amendment didn’t apply, the allegations of a breach of contract would still fail because Cordero and his attorneys “failed to comply with Montana law identifying the terms of the contract and then, which specific provisions were allegedly violated.”
The attorneys also said MSU students do not have a constitutionally protected property interest and there are no allegations of misconduct by the university.
Cordero, who is a California resident, paid about $6,586 in tuition and fees for the spring semester, according to the initial suit.
The complaint argues that since the students did not choose to attend an online-only higher education institution, but instead chose MSU and its advertised in-person education, they were deprived of both the education and the on-campus experiences they paid for.
Spring 2020 tuition, including mandatory fees, was roughly $3,685 for in-state undergraduate students and $13,700 for out-of-state undergraduate students. Graduate tuition was about $12,812 for in-state students and $18,425 for out-of-state students.
MSU is not the only higher education institute to face a class-action suit related to the COVID-19 pandemic. An early October article by Law.com estimates roughly 200 similar suits were filed against colleges after they closed campuses in the spring. The majority of the lawsuits have argued there was a breach of contract.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.