While space travel is limited to select astronauts and a handful of billionaires, anyone now has the chance to send a short message to the moon.
A research team at Montana State University is inviting the public to write a short message to be stored on computer technology developed at the university, which will travel as part of a NASA mission to the moon.
RadPC is a Rubik’s Cube-sized, radiation-tolerant computer technology, which has been in development at MSU for over a decade. A prototype of the device will travel to the moon for testing in summer 2023 as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
With extra memory space on the device, researchers decided they wanted to give people the opportunity to participate in a project headed into space.
“There might be kids in our state that don’t even know it is an option to be involved with space because they only see it on TV,” said Brock LaMeres, electrical and computer engineering professor at MSU, and developer of the technology. “But right here in Montana we are building satellites, spacecraft, and payloads going to the moon.”
Messages can be roughly 50 words long and can include an optional image. People can submit them online at montana.edu/moon.
RadPC will be one of the few computers on the moon and that specific device won’t return to Earth, LaMeres said.
“It will operate on the Moon’s surface for about a month until the lander’s power runs out,” he said. “There is a chance (the device and messages) could be there for thousands of years.”
With RadPC’s assembly scheduled for completion in March, messages need to be submitted by March 11. LaMeres said there isn’t any concern about running out of space on the computer technology though.
“We have storage equivalent to 64 iPhone 13s, which is enough for millions of messages,” he said. “We will run out of time before we run out of space, so upload your messages soon.”
The technology has gone through a series of increasingly complex tests, including trips to the edge of outer space on rockets and high-altitude balloons, three stays on the International Space Station and two tests on small satellites.
In the last 10 years, 17 graduate students, 2 undergraduates and a dozen faculty have been involved in the research and development of the technology, according to MSU.
For those planning to write a message, LaMeres recommends sending something that could inspire future generations, highlight positive aspects of planet Earth, or pay tribute to somebody important in your life.
LaMeres plans to write his own message, too.
“I would like to convey a message that despite all the problems we think we have, humans are actually decent, kind, and are always working toward a better future for our children,” he said.