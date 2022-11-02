Let the news come to you

When Angela Des Jardins was a child, she looked through an astronomy book and saw the next total solar eclipse would be in 2017. While she wondered where she’d be, she knew she wanted to see it.

“I had the thought of ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so long from now,’” said Des Jardins, now the director of the Montana Space Grant Consortium and Montana State University physics professor. “And so, from a young age, I had that 2017 eclipse in my mind.”

In 2017, Des Jardins not only got to see the total solar eclipse — when the moon passes between Earth and the sun — but she led MSU’s Eclipse Ballooning Project, which allowed students to work on experiments launching high-altitude research balloons during the first total solar eclipse that was visible throughout most of the U.S. in 99 years.


