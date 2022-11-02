When Angela Des Jardins was a child, she looked through an astronomy book and saw the next total solar eclipse would be in 2017. While she wondered where she’d be, she knew she wanted to see it.
“I had the thought of ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so long from now,’” said Des Jardins, now the director of the Montana Space Grant Consortium and Montana State University physics professor. “And so, from a young age, I had that 2017 eclipse in my mind.”
In 2017, Des Jardins not only got to see the total solar eclipse — when the moon passes between Earth and the sun — but she led MSU’s Eclipse Ballooning Project, which allowed students to work on experiments launching high-altitude research balloons during the first total solar eclipse that was visible throughout most of the U.S. in 99 years.
“Once you see one, you’re hooked,” Des Jardins said of total eclipses.
The grant will allow around 60 student teams around the country to learn about high altitude research balloons, design their own scientific or engineering project and launch them at the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
“It’s an absolutely amazing phenomenon for the sky to go black during the daytime,” Des Jardins said. “That captures the imagination. Einstein said that imagination is more important than knowledge, and I think that’s really true, especially when we’re trying to inspire.”
The grant provides training, equipment and supplies for around 60 teams of students around the U.S. to conduct experiments and monitoring using high-altitude balloons, according to Des Jardins. Teams had until the end of October to submit proposals.
“We’re going to do this again for the next eclipses that are happening in the U.S. and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to really support students and give students around the country opportunities who might not otherwise have them,” she said.
In January 2023, the student teams will begin background learning and trainings so that by summer 2023 they’re ready for more hands-on experience. With equipment and supplies provided by the grant, the teams will practice with the balloons, with an annual eclipse in October 2023. Six months later, the teams will travel to the path of totality to launch their balloons for the total solar eclipse in April 2024.
“We wanted to have enough time that everything is not squeezed too tight but also short enough that students can participate for that whole project,” Des Jardins said.
The total solar eclipse will be viewable from southern Texas to northern Maine, with other areas in the U.S. seeing a partial solar eclipse.
“It’s a really amazing opportunity and we won’t have another total solar eclipse in the U.S. until 2044,” she said.
A lot of the teams include partnerships, either with a university partnering with a local high school or a research institution partnering with a community college.
The project includes two teams from Montana, an engineering team from MSU and an atmospheric science team from Salish Kootenai College.
Teams will also either have a science or an engineering focus. Projects will be exploring how the eclipse affects the Earth, its atmosphere, and the dynamics of atmospheric change. Many of the engineering focused projects will be livestreaming video to NASA.
The high-altitude balloons, which have been used for decades to collect weather data, have a weight limit of 12 pounds, Des Jardins said. The engineering teams will be planning how to keep data collecting equipment and video equipment under weight.
The atmospheric science teams will be collecting data throughout the annual and total eclipses, with data gathering occurring throughout the entire flight of each balloon, Des Jardins said.
While there will likely be academic and science journal publications that come from the research, Des Jardins said one of the most important aspects will be the hands-on experience for students who might be interested in STEM careers.
“I think one of the most important things that will come out of this is the learning for the students,” Des Jardins said. “With that comes all kinds of important career skills like teamwork, how to share what you’re doing, sharing your knowledge and doing outreach.”
