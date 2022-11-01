For the 23rd year, Montana State University will take on the University of Montana in an off-field competition, the Can the Griz food drive.
The annual contest places Bozeman and Missoula in a friendly competition over who can collect the most food and money for their respective food banks. It coincides with the annual ’Cat-Griz football game on Nov. 19.
The food drive will start on Nov. 5 and end by the first quarter of the game, with a winner announced during half-time, according to Kim Cleary, community engagement program manager in the MSU Office of Student Engagement.
Items on the food bank’s wish list include, canned fruit, vegetables, beans and soups, pasta, peanut butter, rice and cereal. The food bank is also asking for turkey donations for its annual Thanksgiving meal boxes.
The ’Cats hold 18 victories over the Griz in the food drive. Last year was a record year for Bozeman, with 192,816 pounds of food and $449,657 donated to HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank. But the University of Montana and Missoula raised a combined pounds and dollars total of 583,010 last year.
The food drive organizers are hoping to see equally high levels of donations this year.
“Our community on so many different levels is being stressed right now, in terms of finances and making ends meet,” Cleary said. “The food bank is on the front lines of that, and they’re seeing a lot more people coming in to use their services.”
Cleary said the food bank has seen a lot of new people using its services.
“It really speaks volumes about the support that a lot of our community members need right now and the importance of the food bank in helping them,” she said.
The financial donations collected during the competition have become especially important.
“In the past few years, the food bank has gotten a very big chunk of their annual budget from the Can the Griz food drive,” Cleary said.
The food and money donated on MSU’s campus will go directly to the university’s food pantry, Bounty of the Bridgers. The fundraiser sees a lot of student involvement, with organizations and club holding their own mini-competition to collect the most donations.
“We have a lot of clubs who do raise a substantial amount of money and they do a lot of volunteering as well,” Cleary said. “We definitely see a lot of students who are rallying behind this.”
People with large donations are asked to schedule them with Jon Horn of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank at jhorn@thehrdc.org.
Cleary said it would be best to donate early using the various drop-off locations instead of waiting for the final day as it’s a busy time for food bank employees to collect all the donations.
Some businesses are even offering raffle prizes or matching donations. Murdoch’s will match $1 per pound of food for up to $1,000 and Spine and Sports Chiropractic will enter people who donate five cans into a raffle to win a gift basket.
