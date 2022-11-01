Let the news come to you

For the 23rd year, Montana State University will take on the University of Montana in an off-field competition, the Can the Griz food drive.

The annual contest places Bozeman and Missoula in a friendly competition over who can collect the most food and money for their respective food banks. It coincides with the annual ’Cat-Griz football game on Nov. 19.

The food drive will start on Nov. 5 and end by the first quarter of the game, with a winner announced during half-time, according to Kim Cleary, community engagement program manager in the MSU Office of Student Engagement.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

