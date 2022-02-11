Beginning Monday, masks will no longer be required at Montana State University and in the Bozeman School District.
Leaders of the university and the K-12 school district announced the changes Friday afternoon, citing decreasing COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County.
Bozeman School District Superintendent Casey Bertram wrote in a letter that masks would be optional for students, staff and the public in all school district buildings.
“The district continues to see positive trends in both adult capacity and grade band transmission,” Bertram wrote. “Additionally, we are in a different place than we have ever been during the COVID-19 pandemic with widespread access to vaccinations or a natural immunity path for all of our students and staff.”
Bertram said the district was moving to “routine disease management.” The change includes removing the mask requirement and ending the district’s daily email notifying parents of positive cases in their school.
An exception to the mask-optional policy would be in classrooms where an employee has a district-approved ADA accommodation plan in place that requires masking.
In a letter on Friday, MSU President Waded Cruzado said face masks will be recommended but not required in university buildings, citing decreasing cases and the availability of vaccines.
In her letter, Cruzado also cited communication from the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education released on Friday afternoon directing campuses to begin “phasing out COVID-19 restrictions as soon as possible.”
Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian wrote in a memo that the university system campuses and the state were seeing positive trends.
“Case counts are headed in the right direction, hospitalization rates have stabilized, and there is convincing evidence that most individuals affected by Omicron experience milder symptoms than was the case for individuals affected by earlier COVID-19 variants,” Christian wrote.
Christian advised each campus to begin phasing out COVID-19 restrictions, including mask requirements, event size restrictions and restrictions on out-of-state and international travel. The timing and sequence of the phase-out process was flexible, he said.
The university’s mask requirement had been in place since Aug. 26 2021.
On Jan. 12, Cruzado wrote that the spring semester would begin with the mask requirement in place, citing the high number of cases of the omicron variant reported in Gallatin County.
The university also announced it would provide free KN95 masks for students, faculty and staff throughout the spring semester. Up to two masks at a time will be provided and can be picked up at the Plew Building on the corner of Grant Street and Sixth Avenue.
“I want to express my deepest thanks to all the MSU students, faculty and staff for their patience, solidarity, and resilience they have demonstrated during this chapter in our history,” Cruzado wrote.