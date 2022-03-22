Cathy Trainor will depart for Poland on Sunday, where she’ll spend three weeks in a town on the Poland-Ukraine border providing medical aid to those fleeing the war.
Trainor, who is an EMT and fluent in Russian, is joining a group of Russian-American medical providers called Global Disaster Relief Team for a 21-day deployment in a town near the western border of Ukraine.
While there, she’ll work in the medical tent that was established at a refugee center near the border providing support and care to people fleeing the war in Ukraine. She’ll also help to prepare and package medical supply kits being sent across the border into Ukraine.
“Life-saving supplies” like tourniquets to stem heavy bleeds, airway support, splints and gauze are in high demand, Trainor said. She’ll bring the supplies she collects with her when she leaves.
Trainor credits the Bozeman-based volunteer group Ukraine Relief Effort and its members for helping to gather medical donations and connect her with resources in Poland.
“They are the real heroes in this effort because they have worked so hard to pull together everybody in the community to raise money,” she said.
She connected with the group about three weeks ago and has been collecting medical supplies from individuals and local organizations like the U.S. Forest Service, Bridger Care and Big Sky Ski Patrol, where she is a volunteer ski patroller.
“When all this happened, as a Russian-speaking EMT, why wouldn’t I go help a million refugees in Poland who speak a language I know and come from a culture I’m familiar with?” she said.
Trainor previously learned Russian in college, studied abroad in St. Petersburg and taught English in the Russian town of Ufa.
“It’s been emotional watching the country that I loved being the aggressor in that situation and having friends in Russia who don’t want this to be happening at all,” she said.
As she watched the news showing the early days of the invasion, Trainor felt devastated.
“Seeing it happen and hearing the air raid sirens and being on the other side of the world,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep for like five days because it was just so shocking.”
She hated the feeling of being powerless as she watched the invasion unfold and wanted to use her medical training and language skills to help however she could.
“I want to help them. I have the skills to be able to be of help. So how can I make that happen?” she said. “Everyone has the power to do something even if its making a financial donation.”
Prior to connecting with Global Disaster Relief Team, Trainor originally planned to leave on March 13. She decided to postpone because she felt she didn’t have enough of an organized plan to safely go.
“You can’t just fly by the seat of your pants. You have to have a really good plan,” she said. “This is not the type of situation where you can take crazy risks like that. You can’t wing it when you’re going to an area with a heavily armed conflict.”
During the week leading up to her original departure date, Trainor said she went through a period of feeling anxious, worried and envisioning all the worst-case scenarios. She said having the support of both Ukrainian Relief Effort and Global Disaster Relief Team has helped.
While she trusts in her abilities to keep herself safe, Trainor said she knows the experience will be emotionally intense.
“The team leader for the organization I’m going with is on the ground and he said ‘It’s hell on earth.’ It’s going to be really intense,” she said.
Ahead of her departure on Sunday, Trainor said she’ll be collecting more medical donations and is particularly looking for additional tourniquets and any kind of diabetic supports. She has an online registry of supplies she needs.
“I just want everyone to know that, don’t feel discouraged that you’re one person and you can’t do something about this huge problem. We can all make even a tiny bit of difference,” Trainor said.