“It feels good. It’s been a long time coming,” said Anna Campbell, who is graduating with a degree in cell biology and neuroscience. “It feels exciting and I’m ready for what’s next.”
During commencement, Norris Blossom, student representative for the Montana University System’s Board of Regents, asked graduates to consider the uncertainty they may have felt when making their college admission decision.
“Now, as you graduate from MSU you may find yourself facing uncertainty again determining your next step. As uncomfortable as navigating that uncertainty is remember that you’ve done it before,” Blossom said.
He told graduates that their decision to come to MSU has given them friends and an education to make a positive impact.
“Embrace the uncertainty. Take that next leap of faith you’re contemplating. It’s in these moments of bravery that we discover ourselves and our path forward,” Blossom said.
Lucas Oelkers, president of the Associated Students of MSU, told students to ask themselves what their why is and who helped them to shape them
“To ask yourselves why is the most important question,” Oelkers said. “I am sure that part of the answer to the question of ‘Why am I living the life that I am?’ is dependent on the people in your life.”
Oelkers encouraged the graduates to wave and applaud those who showed up to support them in the audience.
During the ceremony, MSU alum Alexander MacDonald received an honorary doctorate. MacDonald, originally from Glendive, graduated with his bachelor’s degree from MSU in 1967. He spent most of his career at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and advanced computer weather prediction.
MacDonald was also a U.S. delegate in 2009 and 2015 to the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
MSU President Waded Cruzado said MacDonald was recognized for his “refined weather forecasting to reduce suffering and death worldwide, for serving as a leader to find new technology to solve some of the world’s most critical environmental problems.”
MacDonald told graduates while there were challenges in the world, especially climate change, it was also a time of opportunity.
“We have to protect nature and we have the tools to do it. So, I say your career is to help protect the plants and animals that evolved with us who can’t face this rapid of a change in the ocean nor the atmosphere. We’ve got a job to do to protect them,” MacDonald said. “I want to thank Montana State. They gave me the excitement of knowledge. They also gave the tools to work on for a lifetime making better weather forecasts and dealing with the climate issue.”
After crossing the graduation stage, Cruzado welcomed the graduates as alumni and told them to flip their tassels from the right to the left.
“May happiness and generosity mark every step of your path. Great things await you, Bobcats. Please come back and tell us about your successes as you pursue the dreams and adventures that await you,” Cruzado said.
Once commencement ended, family and friends searched for their graduates for hugs, photos and celebrations. Some gathered outside in the sunny 20-degree weather.
Tasha Johnson was waiting for her daughter Aria Johnson shortly after the ceremony ended. Aria, graduating with her bachelor’s in nutritional sciences, was planning to go on to medical school.
“We’re feeling a lot of pride. We’re just so happy for all the graduates and it’s exciting. I’m grateful that they have these opportunities,” Johnson said.
