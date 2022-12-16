Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Blue and gold balloons and confetti fell from the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse’s ceiling on Friday morning as families, friends and professors celebrated Montana State University's fall 2022 graduates.

The university estimated around 1,173 students crossed the graduation stage, with around 851 undergraduate students, 166 graduate students and 46 Gallatin College students. Around 110 students who completed their degrees in the summer were also eligible for the fall ceremony.

“It feels good. It’s been a long time coming,” said Anna Campbell, who is graduating with a degree in cell biology and neuroscience. “It feels exciting and I’m ready for what’s next.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.