A bill designed to expand Montana’s concealed carry gun laws passed along party lines in an initial vote in the Senate on Tuesday, moving it closer to the governor’s desk.
House Bill 102, sponsored by Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, would expand where people could carry firearms, including on college campuses. People would be allowed to concealed carry in state and local government offices, restaurants and other places where alcohol is sold.
The discussion on the Senate floor Tuesday during the bill’s second reading was largely along party lines with Republican lawmakers voicing their support and Democrats denouncing the bill.
One Republican joined Democrats in voting against it, with the bill passing 30-20.
Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, said he couldn’t support the bill in its current shape because there were several things that did not make sense to him.
“We have a right to keep and bear arms,” he said. “… This bill goes too far. It doesn’t resonate with my common sense.”
Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, carried the bill in the Senate. She said the purpose of the bill is to enhance people’s safety by providing the opportunity for people to defend themselves.
“Anywhere a criminal has the ability to carry, a law-abiding citizen should have the right to carry also,” Manzella said.
Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, also voiced support for the bill. He told the story of his mother, who was murdered in her home. She had always felt nervous about carrying a gun and knowing where it was legal so instead she chose not to carry it.
“Then I look at this bill and I say, ‘Could this have affected her?’… I don’t know that… but I believe in our rights and in our right to protect ourselves,” he said.
Democrats opposed to the bill pointed to safety concerns, especially on college campuses.
The bill would limit the Board of Regents’ regulation of firearms on its campuses. It states university system employees are prohibited from “enforcing or coercing compliance with any rule or regulation that diminishes or restricts the rights of the people to keep or bear arms.”
Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula, said allowing concealed weapons for students who have not been properly trained would be “a recipe for disaster.”
O’Brien, who has previously worked on college campuses, said college students are under intense stress in new surroundings without the familiar base of their parents and families. She said she has heard from college students who are worried about students walking around on campus with a concealed gun.
“We don’t hear about the suicides and the accidental discharges,” she said.
Manzella said the bill had been amended to reflect a recommendation from the Board of Regents to require training for students who have guns on campus.
Throughout the process, opponents to the bill have questioned the constitutionality of it. In a legal note attached to the bill, the Legislative Services Division says the drafted bill “may raise potential constitutional conformity issues associated with … the Montana Constitution.”
The constitution states a board of regents shall “have full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system.”
Other Democrats, like Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, expressed concerns over allowing concealed carry where alcohol is served.
“This bill allows weapons and concealed carry where there’s alcohol allowed. Guns and alcohol don’t mix,” she said.
After the bill passed, Berglee, the bill’s sponsor, said in a statement that Montanans “have a fundamental right to carry a firearm in any area where a criminal has the ability to.”
Firearms advocacy groups have also voiced support for the bill, including the National Association on Gun Rights and Montana Shooting Sports Association. Attorney General Austin Knudsen also spoke in favor of the bill on Jan. 5.
The bill will have a final vote on the Senate floor on Wednesday. If it passes, it would then go back to the House for that chamber to consider amendments made in its Senate committee.
If the House concurs with the amendments, the bill would head to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk.
Previously, a spokesperson for Gianforte issued a statement saying, “A strong defender of the second amendment-protected rights of law-abiding gun owners, Governor Gianforte will carefully review any bill the legislature sends to his desk.”
