Construction of Montana State University’s Student Wellness Center will exceed the proposed budget by over $18 million due to construction inflation.

The Board of Regents unanimously approved the university’s request for increased spending authority at it’s online meeting Monday morning after MSU received bids on the 150,000-square-foot project that were well-over the projected budget.

The lowest bid for construction was about $18.25 million over the $60 million in spending authority the university received from the board in May 2020.

“This is not a result of a scope change but rather a couple of matters related to inflation and extreme pricing,” said Tyler Trevor, deputy commissioner for budget and planning for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.

He added that the approval was time sensitive, with the university having 30 days to approve the bid. It couldn’t do that until it had received additional spending authority from the Board of Regents.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian encouraged commissioners to approve the request, saying the system has “a couple years invested in this process.”

He said his office would be in close conversation with MSU President Waded Cruzado and her team to see if there are other ways they can try to reduce costs as the project moved forward.

Insurance from the collapsed roof of a building, which housed two gyms and a pool, will cover about $36 million of the construction. In 2020, the student body approved a new $58 per semester student activities fee to pay for $22 million in construction bonds.

Due in part to lower interest rates, the university won’t be asking for additional student fees but instead is expected to need five additional years of collecting the student fee.

When the university first went to the Board of Regents to seek approval on the construction, it asked to pay back the bonds over 25 years but its original projection showed MSU could pay it back in 20 years, MSU spokesman Tracy Ellig said.

With the additional $18 million, the university is now anticipating it’ll need the full 25 years of the $58 fee to pay back the bond.

“Fortunately, we had this flexibility built into it,” Ellig said.

The student wellness center is planned to partly replace the old gyms and swimming pool that were damaged or destroyed when the roof collapsed in 2019. The project will also include modern spaces to house the student health and mental health counseling centers while expanding the student fitness center.

According to the university, it received two responsive contract bids during its window from June 22 to July 27, with the lowest bid from Jackson Contractor Group. The official groundbreaking on the construction is likely to take place in the next couple of months, with the project slated to be finished in mid-2023.

“We’re very grateful to the Board of Regents on their swift action, and I think they understood that we’re in a really unusual circumstance both here and nationwide in regards to construction costs,” Ellig said.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

