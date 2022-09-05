University of Utah geography researcher McKenzie Skiles works in the Montana State University Sub Zero Research Lab hydrodynamics chamber with MSU professor and Sub Zero director Kevin Hammonds Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Montana State University engineering students and researchers conduct experiments in the Sub Zero facility Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.
Courtesy of MSU/Kelly Gorham
Montana State University engineering students and researchers conduct experiments in the Sub Zero facility Sept. 25, 2018.
Courtesy of MSU/Kelly Gorham
Montana State University engineering students and researchers conduct experiments in the Sub Zero facility Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.
Courtesy of MSU/Kelly Gorham
Courtesy of MSU/Kelly Gorham
A lab in Montana State University’s Cobleigh Hall is home to eight cold rooms focused on snow and ice science and other cold research fields.
The Subzero Research Lab is designed to be a cross-discipline research facility that enables people to do snow and cold research year-round.
“It truly is unique. There’s only half a dozen labs like it in the world and two others in the U.S.,” said the lab’s director Kevin Hammonds.
The other two in the country are both government labs on the East Coast.
“Then you have Montana State University, a relatively small-scale state school has this really unique laboratory,” said Hammonds, who is also a professor in the civil engineering department.
The lab is around 2,700 square feet and was originally established in 2008 when two MSU professors – Ed Adams and John Priscu – received $2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation and the Murdock Charitable Trust.
One project Hammonds and the lab has worked on since 2018 is NASA’s SnowEx campaign, when he received $250,000 from the federal organization. The campaign aims to use a variety of tools and instruments to measure properties of snow from space. He recently received $45,000 from NASA to continue the SnowEx research
“Their ultimate goal is to put a satellite in space that can globally monitor snow water equivalent continuously while it’s in orbit,” he said. “Nobody has figured out the right recipe on what instruments.”
While other organizations or researchers working on the project are constrained to a short field research campaign, Hammonds and the Subzero Lab can work year-round on their research.
The lab is host to a wide variety of research. A geotechnical engineer is studying the effects of cold temperature on concrete, with a 2,000-pound concrete slab in the lab. Another researcher from MSU will be bringing back samples from Greenland, where ice cores will be stored as she studies the presence of different microbes on ice.
In recent years, the lab has seen an uptick in the number of projects its hosted from researchers outside of MSU.
One project involves research by a University of Montana professor looking at what causes snow blooms in the alpine. The lab is also collaborating with a researcher from a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lab to study ways to prevent ice from forming on different surfaces. In the next year, the lab might host researchers from Texas A&M University studying properties of ice on the moon.
“We’re kind of all over the place on different projects happening in the lab right now,” Hammonds said.
Hammonds said he has around four graduate students working on projects in the lab and there’s always a steady stream of undergraduates assisting.
“We’re lucky in Bozeman and MSU we get a lot of people going to school here who enjoy the snow and cold temperatures,” Hammonds said. “When they see an opportunity to study it and merge with their interests, it excites them.”
For Hammonds, one engaging aspect of the subzero lab remains the sense of discovery and ability to chase down curiosity.
“It’s so unique to be able to do that with snow and ice,” he said. “Most people who are studying ice and snow do it outside. If they have a question, they have to wait for the next field season or for snow to fall. We don’t have to do that. We can create those conditions.
“It allows you to have that experience of discovery and finding out what the boundaries are ... If you’re doing it right, that’s how it should feel.”
