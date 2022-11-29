MSU madrigal dinner

Montana State University is holding its annual Madrigal Dinner performances on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

 Courtesy of Montana State University

Montana State University’s School of Music is serving up its annual dose of Renaissance food and music this holiday season with its madrigal dinners.

The performances, two held on MSU’s campus and one at Buck’s T-4 Lodge in Big Sky, mark the 58th year of the Renaissance music and dinner show.

“At the madrigal dinner, we sing and have a merry feast,” said Kirk Aamot, MSU director of choral activities.


