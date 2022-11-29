“At the madrigal dinner, we sing and have a merry feast,” said Kirk Aamot, MSU director of choral activities.
The term madrigal means both a group of singers and a type of festive gathering, Aamot said. It’s a tradition that Aamot has carried on from retired MSU music professor Lowell Hickman.
In addition to performers in Renaissance-period costumes, the shows also feature a Lord of the Manor played by Royce Smith, dean of MSU’s College of Arts and Architecture.
“It’s a very unique atmosphere,” Aamot said.
Aamot estimates there are around 75 performers, including Montanans chorale, MSU Brass Quintet, MSU chorale and a youth chorale of fourth to sixth grade students. Sarah Stoneback, MSU trumpet professor, is the leader of the MSU Brass Quintet.
Rehearsals started in mid-October, according to Aamot.
“(The students) have such a good time in their costumes and entertaining the guests. It’s fun for me to be around them,” he said.
The on-campus performances will have meals prepared by MSU catering with a pork loin dinner and a vegetarian option. It will include traditional holiday desserts and wassail, or a hot mulled cider.
The Big Sky performance, in its 25th year, is a partnership between the university and the Arts Council of Big Sky. In addition to the musical performances, it will feature a three-course meal by chefs at Buck’s T-4 Lodge.
The MSU campus performances are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The Big Sky performance is slated for Monday at 5 p.m.
Tickets for the three performances must be purchased in advance, with MSU tickets costing $35 and Big Sky tickets costing $75. People can purchase tickets online or over the phone.
Those looking to buy for the on-campus performances can call 406-994-CATS or visit ticketswest.com. For Big Sky tickets, they can call 406-995-2742 or visit bigskyarts.org.
The events typically sell out and there are a handful of tickets left for the MSU performances, according to Aamot. There’s normally a combination of performers’ families and members of the community in attendance, with some returning every year for the event.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.