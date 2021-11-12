top story 'A great day to be a Bobcat:' Montana Sate University hosts grand opening for Romney Hall By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Nov 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 Buy Now Montana State University hosts a grand opening for Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now President Waded Cruzado receives a standing ovation for her work in the renovation of Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State University ROTC and Veterans Honor Guard presents the colors for the first time in the newly renovated Romney Hall during a grand opening ceremony on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Norris Blossom, ASMSU President, speaks at a grand opening ceremony for the newly renovated Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State University alumni who played basketball in what is now Cruzado Auditorium are asked to raise their hands on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now An attendee reads over the history of Romney Hall during a grand opening ceremony on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Spirit of the West Marching Band gather in the hallway outside of Cruzado Auditorium during a grand opening ceremony on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now ROTC members gather to watch a grand opening ceremony for the newly renovated Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Chris Murray, president and CEO of the MSU alumni foundation, speaks at a grand opening ceremony for the newly renovated Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now President Waded Cruzado speaks at a grand opening ceremony for the newly renovated Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now President Waded Cruzado speaks at a grand opening ceremony for the renovated Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Friends and colleagues Tracy Ellig and President Waded Cruzado embrace during a grand opening ceremony for the newly renovated Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Champ attends a grand opening ceremony for the newly renovated Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Spirit of the West Marching Band plays at a grand opening ceremony for the newly renovated Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Chairs are lined up in the newly opened Dr. Christopher B. Lofgren Center for Excellence in Mathematics and Statistics Center in Romney Hall on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Visitors walk through the newly reopened Romney Hall during the building's grand opening on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University officially opened the renovated Romney Hall on Friday afternoon, with speakers standing on a circle of restored wood floor from the old gym of 50 years ago.Held in the new Cruzado Auditorium, university officials welcomed students, staff, faculty, alumni, donors and legislators — current and former — to celebrate the completion of renovations to the historic hall.The opening ceremony was the culmination of funding asks in five legislative sessions over almost a decade and just over two years of construction. The remodeled building will be home to 17 classrooms, with the university estimating it will be one of the most-used classroom buildings on campus. “I thought it was absolutely gorgeous, until I went inside,” MSU President Waded Cruzado said to laughter as she recalled her first sight of Romney Hall. “… There were entire rooms that had nothing inside but dust.”Opened in 1923, the building had become almost unusable for classrooms and students by the time President Waded Cruzado arrived at the university a decade ago.In addition to classrooms, the building will also hold centers for mathematics, writing, veterans and students with disabilities — a key element in its design, according to university officials.“These services are the glue that hold our lives together as students,” said Associated Students of Montana State University President Norris Blossom.Joe Schumacher, director of MSU Veteran Services, said the new center — which moves from the basement of the Strand Union Building to the first floor of Romney — “will be a game changer for veterans in Montana.”The new veterans center will be called the Travis W. Atkins Veterans Support Center, named in honor of a solder from Bozeman who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2019 after he died shielding three soldiers from a blast.Elizabeth Burroughs, chair of the Department of Mathematical Sciences, and Michelle Miley, director of MSU Writing Center, both spoke on the importance of additional space and resources to better serve students.“What you will find is a beautiful space where students are learning together,” Burroughs said. Miley said in last eight years the writing center has gone from 12 tutors with around 5,000 student contacts per year to 24 tutors and 10,000 student interactions per year.While the university has high expectations for students, Miley said, “never once will you be alone.”In addition to expanding classroom spaces and offering offices for support services, the renovations to Romney were also designed to be ADA compliant. Before the renovations, only one classroom in Romney was “marginally accessible” for students with disabilities, according to the university.David Sussberg, who said he was speaking on behalf of disability services, said he was grateful to the university for the design of the building and its accessibility.Following the opening ceremony, the building was open for people to walk through and explore the classroom spaces and rooms that will house the support services centers.The university first began lobbying the Montana Legislature for funding on renovations for the historic hall in 2010, making an ask from Legislative sessions in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and successfully securing it in 2019.The bill to fund the remodel of Romney Hall with $25 million was passed by the 2019 Montana Legislature and signed by then-Governor Steve Bullock. MSU was required to raise an additional $7 million in private donations to fund the $32 million renovations.Construction on the hall began in July 2019, shutting down Grant Street from the Black Box Theatre to the west edge of the Strand Union Building’s loop.As the event wrapped up, Cruzado recounted lessons she learned during the years of searching for funding, including the importance of tenacity and humor and how to build and strengthen community.“Today is truly a great day to be a Bobcat,” Cruzado said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student University Classroom Romney Hall Building Industry Education Montana State University Building Waded Cruzado Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack 56 min ago Montana State University 'A great day to be a Bobcat:' Montana Sate University hosts grand opening for Romney Hall 1 hr ago Politics Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State 2 hrs ago News Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll 2 hrs ago City 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman 2 hrs ago News 'Something that had to be earned:' Bozeman marks Veterans Day with ceremony Nov 11, 2021 What to read next Environment New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack Montana State University 'A great day to be a Bobcat:' Montana Sate University hosts grand opening for Romney Hall Politics Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State News Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll City 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman News 'Something that had to be earned:' Bozeman marks Veterans Day with ceremony Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Montana State players maximizing academic opportunities with extra year of college Posted: 5 p.m. 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman Posted: 4:30 p.m. Kent, Cecil Newton Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 Montana State University graduate students bridge art and science with new exhibit Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Montana State University off-campus center approved by student senate Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 Latest Local New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack 56 min ago Bozeman's volleyball season ends with loss to Missoula Sentinel 1 hr ago Another virus death reported in Gallatin County; cases back on the rise 2 hrs ago Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State 2 hrs ago