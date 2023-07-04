Yellowstone fiber
A utilities worker strings fiber lines for Yellowstone Fiber along Durston Road on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana will receive nearly $629 million to expand broadband access as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the latest action plan will be presented July 12 to the state Communications Advisory Commission.

In a news release this week, Gov. Greg Gianforte said the money will expand access to “unserved and underserved Montana communities.”

Citing data from the Federal Communications Commission in December, the Governor’s Office noted one in three Montanans don’t have access to broadband, three times the national average. It said three in five people in rural communities lack access.


