Eliza Wiley / MTFP

The Montana state health department has inked a contract that will likely pay millions of dollars to a private consulting group to coordinate a mammoth two-year effort to reform mental health, addiction treatment and developmental disabilities services across the state.

The agreement with Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services LLC, obtained by Montana Free Press through a public records request, charges the New York-based group with overseeing multiple projects initiated by the Department of Public Health and Human Services under the Gianforte administration, including strategies to decrease pressure on the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and other intensive hospitalization and residential settings.

The contract stipulates that the state will pay Alvarez & Marsal a range of hourly rates for individual employees: $632.50 per hour for senior professionals, $517.50 per hour for junior professionals, and $460 per hour for support staff. As demonstrated in one cost projection detailed in the application, 60 hours of work for three employees, one from each level, would cost the state of Montana $96,600. The contract was signed on Sept. 1 and is slated to expire in December 2025, with the opportunity for one-year extensions.


