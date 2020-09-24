Petitions to qualify a political party for Montana’s ballot must be submitted by that particular party, the Montana Supreme Court ruled this week.
The court’s decision is the latest in a series of skirmishes involving multiple decisions from multiple courts, all resulting in the Green Party candidates being struck from Montana’s ballot after it was revealed a Republican group sponsored the effort to gather enough signatures to qualify those candidates. Similar court cases are being heard around the country, typically with Democrats challenging Republican efforts to aid Green Party candidates, generally seen as drawing votes away from Democratic candidates.
In Montana, some voters asked to have their names removed from the petitions that qualified the Green Party after the GOP-funded signature-gathering effort was revealed. The Montana Republican Party was found to have violated campaign finance regulations.
Wednesday’s decision by the state’s high court said that state law is clear as to who can present petitions to qualify candidates: “the political party seeking to nominate its candidates by primary election. The petition at issue in this case does not meet the most basic requirement” of state law.
“You can see this rule as helping reinforce transparency in democracy,” said Anthony Johnstone, who teaches election law at the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law. “In future cases,” he added, “the majority parties will need to be very careful in hijacking the signature-gathering process of minor parties.”
The court also noted in a footnote the “serious concerns” raised when the party in question doesn’t participate in its own qualifying process.
“There are constitutional values there,” Johnstone said. “It does raise serious issues of the Green Party’s First Amendment rights if Montana allowed the Republican party to hijack it to its end.”
Last week, Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan denied an emergency request from two candidates and two Green Party voters to restore the candidates to the ballot while a federal court appeal is heard. Last month, both the state Supreme Court and U.S. District Court in Helena issued orders that the Green Party remain off the ballot.
Wednesday’s decision came in a case filed by the Montana Democratic Party and three voters against the state of Montana and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, a Republican who’s repeatedly contested court decisions striking Green Party candidates from the ballot.
The four justices signing the majority opinion written by Justice Ingrid Gustafson wrote that “the Secretary (Stapleton) was without statutory authority to accept the petition at issue in this case, which was not presented, endorsed, or sponsored by the Montana Green Party at the time of the signature gathering and the submission of the petition to the election administrators of the counties where the signatures were gathered.”
However, the Democratic Party did not base its case on that particular argument, drawing a dissent from Justice Beth Baker, with Justice Jim Rice joining in. Baker’s dissent said the decision should have focused on the issue of whether the signature-withdrawal requests were submitted too late, whether they’d been fraudulently obtained (the signature-gatherers were not identified as being supported by the GOP), and whether the secretary of state was bound to accept electronic requests to withdraw the signatures.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.