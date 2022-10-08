Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Blue and gold floats rolled through Bozeman’s Main Street on Saturday morning as a crowd of onlookers chanted “Go Cats Go!”

The hubbub was all part of Montana State University’s homecoming parade — an annual celebration of Bobcat pride and a welcome to students and alumni.

A Bozeman Police Department patrol car headed the long fleet of people, trucks and horses, and a troop of MSU cheerleaders skipped past soon afterward. The university marching band played some groovy tunes, and the crowd went wild as Champ pranced and waved.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.