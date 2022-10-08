Blue and gold floats rolled through Bozeman’s Main Street on Saturday morning as a crowd of onlookers chanted “Go Cats Go!”
The hubbub was all part of Montana State University’s homecoming parade — an annual celebration of Bobcat pride and a welcome to students and alumni.
A Bozeman Police Department patrol car headed the long fleet of people, trucks and horses, and a troop of MSU cheerleaders skipped past soon afterward. The university marching band played some groovy tunes, and the crowd went wild as Champ pranced and waved.
MSU President Waded Cruzado riled up the parade-goers from the back of a pickup truck, and a blue Bobcat “fanbulance” blasted music. Members of the American Indian Council of MSU and a host of Gallatin County Democrats and Republicans strolled by on foot.
The Bozeman High School and Gallatin High School marching bands added to the mass of sound, and a host of local businesses sported their own Bobcat-styled banners and floats.
Parts of the convoy showcased Halloween themes, including a float advertising Anderson School’s haunted house.
This year’s homecoming theme was “The Future is Now,” said Christel Hendricks, the parade’s judge coordinator. Leading up to the procession, MSU hosted a series of events all throughout the week. On Tuesday, students walked up the Bridger Foothills Trail and lit up the College M.
A day later, a ribbon cutting ceremony marked the completion of the Student Memorial renovation, which honors the students who have died while studying at MSU. There was also a barbecue on Wednesday, and people flocked to a pep rally on Friday.
At Saturday’s parade, fraternity and sorority members celebrated atop large, elaborately-decorated floats, including some with U.S. Navy, space odyssey, cowboy and pirate themes.
The five judges — two from campus and three from various local businesses — were looking for school spirit, creativity and good use of this year’s “the future is now” theme, according to Hendricks, who is a graduate student studying school counseling at MSU.
“I’m a first year student,” Hendricks said. “I just moved to Bozeman to start the school year, so this very much feels like a good way to connect with the community that I’m just getting to know.”
