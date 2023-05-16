Joe Shaw, an MSU professor in electrical and computer engineering, leads the university's Optical Technology Center. Shaw is working on two National Science Foundation grants about applications for autonomous technology and optical sensors.
Photo courtesy Colter Peterson of MSU News Service.
A University of Montana sets a prescribed fire near Ovando in April 2021.
Photo courtesy University of Montana
Montana State University announced a slate of research funding this week that will help researchers perfect autonomous systems and sensors, including a project to understand the behavior and social impact of prescribed burns.
The five-year effort will draw on MSU expertise in automation and optical sensors to aid in the data collection.
Joe Shaw, a professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of MSU’s Optical Technology Center, said the project is an important application of the technology he works on.
The work will use automated drones to take images of burn sites with hyperspectral cameras, which can collect data that’s invisible to the human eye, said Shaw, a co-leader on the research.
The images will then help researchers map the types and amount of fuels in an area before and after a prescribed burn, to see how the burns impact fuel availability over time, Shaw said.
Another facet of the project will look at how the chemistry of smoke changes based on fuels and how vigorously a fire is burning. The goal is to understand how smoke from prescribed burns impacts neighboring communities.
But because smoke sampling carries health impacts to humans, the researchers plan to use an autonomous off-roading vehicle to collect the data for them, Shaw said. Part of the research involves testing how effective that automated data collection is.
To Shaw, the work on prescribed fires is just one example of how autonomous systems and sensors can help make managing large swaths of land more efficient.
Shaw is helping on another NSF grant that the university received this month to improve the region’s research and commercialization of autonomous tech and sensors. The optical sensors that Shaw builds are essentially the “eyes” of a vehicle that allow automation, or for a vehicle to make decisions on its own.
The $1 million award is essentially a planning grant so that MSU, alongside the University of North Dakota, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and Boise State University, can come together to plan a “regional ecosystem” for autonomous systems.
That means answering questions like how, for example, optical sensors can be improved, what they can be used for, and which entities can promote and regulate the technology, Shaw said.
That plan would then become the proposal for a much larger NSF grant, which would provide $100 million to develop the ecosystem over ten years, Shaw said. Such an ecosystem would include funding for research like the prescribed burn project, commercializing products, workforce education and training, and new applications for the technology.
“We’re in a position where, in two years, we want to be in the short list of places to go when you need this kind of technology,” Shaw said.
The goal is to create a whole ecosystem for autonomous technology to grow and thrive, Shaw said. The field has several shortcomings that need to be addressed, like the technology’s high cost and difficulty to operate.
Another thing missing from the field right now is the expertise on how to apply the technology to different disciplines, Shaw said. For example, automation and sensors have applications in everything from trucking and farm vehicles to mining machines — and the planning grant will provide a chance for those experts to come together.
Paul Nugent, an MSU professor of precision agriculture, is helping on the grant for its agricultural applications.
Automation in agriculture is here already, Nugent said. But there’s still work to be done to advance automated systems and educate farmers on what the systems can do.
At the end of the day, automation helps agriculture work more efficiently, Nugent said. For example, using a computer model to tailor fertilizer application only to where it’s needed helps both reduce costs and environmental impacts.
The grant work will define how to improve existing applications of automated systems. That could look like tailoring machines to specific crops and improving the sensors on tractors so they can see — and drive — for themselves, Nugent said.
This work is about seeing what the existing technology needs, where it can improve, and what it will become in the future, Nugent said.
