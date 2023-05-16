Let the news come to you

Montana State University announced a slate of research funding this week that will help researchers perfect autonomous systems and sensors, including a project to understand the behavior and social impact of prescribed burns.

The $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation brings together 32 researchers for a statewide, multidisciplinary study on prescribed fire, a method that intentionally burns areas to clear away fuels and lower the risk for severe wildfires.

The five-year effort will draw on MSU expertise in automation and optical sensors to aid in the data collection.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

