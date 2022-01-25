Montana State University received multiple large grants totaling $6.4 million for a trio of research projects focused on developing algae for biomaterials production.
The projects, funded from both the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation, aim to study the relationship between algae and bacteria, increase the efficiency of algae production and eventually develop different foams from algae oil.
The research could improve the efficiency of growing and collecting algae’s natural oils, which can be used to create bioplastics, vehicle fuels and pharmaceuticals, said Robin Gerlach professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering.
Gerlach is a lead researcher on one of the projects, which received $1.2 million from the National Science Foundation.
The project is designed to study and understand the relationship between algae and bacteria.
Gerlach said understanding the role of these bacteria in algae growth is similar to understanding people’s microbiome, or the group of bacteria in the gut.
“We rely on bacterial (cells) to digest our food, so understanding how different bacterial (cells) or different microbes might be providing vitamins or growth factors like hormones to these algae to make them grow faster and more efficiently, figure those out would be a game changer for what we do,” Gerlach said.
Gerlach said the research will look at how the algae and bacteria interact with each other, how they attach to each other, and how they manage to live with each other.
“That project is really looking at understanding how and why these organisms are so productive,” Gerlach said.
Researchers will also use mathematical models to understand how certain algae and bacteria might interact with each other.
“Ultimately, we can hopefully develop something that is an algae culture probiotic,” Gerlach said, adding it would aid in the ability to produce algae to create more sustainable bioproducts.
“Ultimately, it will help us develop an economy that is more bio-based,” Gerlach said.
Another of the three algae-focused projects received $2 million in funding from the Department of Energy, and is a collaboration between MSU, University of Toledo, University of North Carolina, Clemson University, Ford Motor Company and Sonoco, a packaging company.
The project is focused on ways to use algae oil to produce different foams, which could be used in materials like seats in cars or packaging materials. Gerlach said. The team is providing the research and development to reliably produce the foams through algae growth, he said.
The third project is in partnership with the University of Toledo, and received $3.2 million from the DOE. MSU will receive about $1 million in the DOE funding, according to a news release.
Led by Sridhar Viamajala, professor of chemical engineering at the University of Toledo, the research aims to boost algae production using new cultivation practices.
Researchers on the projects include Gerlach, chemical and biological engineering professor Ross Carlson, assistant research professor Huyen Bui and chemical and biological engineering director Matthew Fields.
Gerlach said he’s seen funding and support for algae research steadily increase in the last 15 years.
“We’ve seen companies come and go but there’s a very solid basis now for developing what we sometimes call algal bio-refineries,” Gerlach said.
“We’re going to lower the cost of producing basically the renewable oil. Instead of pumping it out of the ground, we’re producing it above ground,” Gerlach said.
The funding timeframes for the three projects range from three years to five years.
The trio of projects will also include research opportunities for MSU students. Gerlach estimated six or seven graduate students and an equal number of undergraduate students could be involved over the duration of the research.
“It’s really amazing to watch them take a project by the horns and push it in directions that we as faculty sometimes don’t foresee and yet science and this funding allows us to go into the areas that aren’t easily foreseeable,” Gerlach said.