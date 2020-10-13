A team of researchers at Montana State University, in partnership with the city of Bozeman, received a grant to study household recycling food waste.
The project, which received $299,881 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will study the effectiveness and usability of containers in 12 Bozeman households to break down food waste into biofertilizer.
“To put it simply, you put your accumulated food scraps in a container that has been prepared for this, you (airtight) lock the container and depending on what you put into it, after about four to six weeks, you get a nutrient dense liquid fertilizer,” said Roland Ebel, the project director for the grant and part of the university’s Sustainable Food System Program.
Ebel said while it might sound similar to composting, there are a few key differences. He said the process — known as anaerobic digestion — could also be used in conjunction with composting.
“Composts are an excellent way of recycling food waste but they occupy a lot of space and are not as efficient,” he said. “For people who do not have access to garden space, they could recycle waste in this way.”
The two-year project will start in January 2021, and the research group will start by collecting and analyzing the food scraps of the 12 households before developing and providing the containers for them to collect their own food waste.
“It’s not like we will count how many leaves of lettuce they’re generating,” Ebel said.
“But we will count the nutrient compound because it determines how fertile the end product will be and how quickly it can be digested.”
Then the participating households, selected by the city of Bozeman, will be divided into two groups. Six of them will receive a simpler system, and the second half will receive a more sophisticated system, Ebel said.
He said the simpler system will be easier to prepare, cost less to produce and won’t require as much prior knowledge from users.
“The question really is will we get an equitable (fertilizer) out of it though,” Ebel said.
The project team will analyze the quality of the fertilizer from the two household groups, the effectiveness of the two designs, and the usability feedback from the household members.
Ebel said to facilitate the decomposition of the food waste, the project will use fresh, unpasteurized milk because it naturally has a bacteria.
“What is really sustainable about the process is that the only external product we will need for this is a little bit of cow milk,” he said. “You don’t have to buy additional bacteria or products.”
Montana State was one of 12 organizations to receive a total of $3 million in funding from the EPA for anaerobic digestion projects across the country.
“At EPA, we think about the entire life cycle of materials, not just what to do with them at the end of life,” said Greg Sopkin, the EPA regional administrator, in a statement. “MSU’s project has great potential to feed soils and conserve moisture, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce food waste — all while working with and customizing solutions for the community.”
The team at MSU includes Jed Eberly, Irene Grimberg, Fabian Menalled, Selena Ahmed, and Tim Seipel. Ebel said there would also be at least one graduate student and two undergraduate students to assist.
“This is an exciting project for MSU in that it advances researcher and student interest in diverting food waste from landfills, while also exemplifying our land-grant mission of integrating research, teaching and service to communities,” Alison Harmon, dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Development at the university, said in a statement.
Natalie Meyer, the sustainability program manager with the city of Bozeman, will be working with the MSU research team.
“The city of Bozeman will be an excellent learning partner in this endeavor to improve sustainability in our local food system,” Harmon said.
After the research period, the team will create outreach materials and hold a workshop to discuss how to expand the program.
“That’s definitely the hope,” Ebel said of scaling up the project. “And not only in this city, if you can develop a functioning system, it would be of interest in other cities in Montana and other states as well.”
