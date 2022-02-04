Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
People looks over the course of a rail jam from the starting slope as it is constructed on the lawn of Jake Jabs Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The rail jam, which will take place on Saturday, is hosted by MSU's Office of Student Engagement and the Residence Hall Association.
Adam Schmidt and Rudy Boehringer set a small kicker ramp in front of a rail while constructing a rail jam course on the lawn of Jake Jabs Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The rail jam, which will take place on Saturday, is hosted by MSU's Office of Student Engagement and the Residence Hall Association.
Adam Schmidt stomps on a kicker ramp as Rudy Boehringer stands by as they set up a rail jam course on the lawn of Jake Jabs Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The rail jam, which will take place on Saturday, is hosted by MSU's Office of Student Engagement and the Residence Hall Association.
Rudy Boehringer stomps down snow while building a course for a rail jam on the lawn of Jake Jabs Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The rail jam, which will take place on Saturday, is hosted by MSU's Office of Student Engagement and the Residence Hall Association.
Rudy Boehringer takes plastic wrap off a small rail feature as Adam Schmidt stands by as the pair sets up a rail jam course on the lawn of Jake Jabs Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The rail jam, which will take place on Saturday, is hosted by MSU's Office of Student Engagement and the Residence Hall Association.
A can of spray paint is used to touch up a rail in preparation for a rail jam on the lawn of Jake Jabs Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The rail jam, which will take place on Saturday, is hosted by MSU's Office of Student Engagement and the Residence Hall Association.
Infrastructure for supporting lights are stacked together in preparation for a rail jam on the lawn of Jake Jabs Hall on the Montana State University campus on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The rail jam, which will take place on Saturday, is hosted by MSU's Office of Student Engagement and the Residence Hall Association.
A Montana State University student herself, Kaylan Wait knows many MSU students are big fans of skiing and snowboarding.
“A lot of students come here for the proximity to skiing,” said Wait, an events coordinator with MSU’s Office of Student Engagement.
On Saturday, thanks to Wait and the work of other students and staff in the Office of Student Engagement, skiing will be even closer to campus than usual.
MSU is hosting its first on-campus rail jam Saturday evening, a high-energy snow sports event where competitors race back-to-back through an on-campus course surrounded by a one-night winter fair.
“A rail jam is like a shrunken-down version of a terrain park,” said Chris Pruden, the student engagement advisor with the Office of Student Engagement and an MSU graduate student.
More than 110 people from the MSU community and the Bozeman area at large applied to compete in the event, and the 35 best skiers and snowboarders were selected to compete on the course.
In addition to the competition itself, the Office of Student Engagement has invited food trucks and campus and local organizations to come to the event. There will be an avalanche beacon search activity in a pile of snow near the course, a DJ, a selfie booth and yard games for attendees to check out during and after the rail jam.
“Even if you’re not into skiing, you can have an awesome experience,” Pruden said.
This won’t be the first rail jam associated with MSU, Pruden said — a handful of smaller events have been held by MSU clubs and organizations in the past — but it will be the first with full institutional support behind it.
The custom course, complete with a quarter pipe at the end, was brought up from Denver by Snow Bro, a Colorado-based snow machine and snow sports rental company. Pruden said he saw a Snow Bro event in Colorado about two years ago and has been looking for a way to bring the company up to Bozeman ever since.
“They’re pros, and we’re really lucky to have them,” he said.
The MSU Rail Jam is planned to run from 5 p.m. to about 9 p.m. on Saturday. On-campus parking in Bobcat lots and the parking garage is free on weekends, and the event is completely free and open to the public.
