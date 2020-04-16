Students at Montana State University have overwhelmingly endorsed a $58 per semester fee to build a Student Wellness Center, a project that could cost up to $60 million to create bigger, better gym facilities and a larger, more modern student health clinic and counseling center.
“We had 16.3% voter turnout and 66% voted in favor of the Student Wellness Center Initiative,” MSU’s office of student engagement reported on its Facebook page.
Students also elected a new student president and vice president, Mike Vasquez and Tal Rogers, and 21 new Associated Students of MSU senators to serve for the coming year.
The Student Wellness Center project passed by 1,608 votes to 830 votes, MSU spokesman Michael Becker reported.
It is intended to do more than simply replace two gyms where the roofs collapsed in March 2019 under heavy snow loads, but to improve the quality of both gym and health facilities. MSU President Waded Cruzado said it would greatly improve wellness services for decades to come.
“I am excited and proud that our students have voted in support of the Student Wellness Center,” Cruzado said in a statement. “The results of the student vote demonstrate that, now more than ever, we understand the importance of having a staunch commitment to a comprehensive approach to health.”
The project is intended to solve long-standing problems by expanding the student health clinic, dental clinic and counseling centers, which are old, cramped and inadequate to keep up with MSU’s dramatic enrollment growth. It’s also intended to create a larger climbing wall, something that’s a high priority for many students, and improve gym and swimming pool facilities.
The Montana Board of Regents must approve the new fee for it to take effect. Insurance for the two collapsed gyms will help pay part of the costs for the project, which is expected to take two or three years to build.
The election, conducted online Tuesday and Wednesday, was held under unusual circumstances, when nearly all students had left campus because of MSU’s measures to control the coronavirus epidemic.
“Despite the social distancing and the majority of students being away from campus, we saw very good voter turnout for this election,” said outgoing student President Taylor Blossom. “Students showed unprecedented support for the Wellness Center and made clear the value they place on the future of MSU.
“The Wellness Center will make it easier for students to access physical and mental health care and fitness facilities, and healthy Bobcats are successful Bobcats.”
The new student leaders, Vasquez, a business finance major, and Rogers, an industrial and management systems engineering major, who both served as resident assistants in Langford Hall, ran on a platform of making the Bozeman campus “feel like home for all students.”
They also called for increasing the visibility of ASMSU programs and clubs to help students reach their full potential, increasing school spirit at basketball and volleyball games, responsible spending of student fees, and improving snow and ice removal from campus walkways to make walking and biking safer.
They won with 51% of the vote, while the ticket of two female candidates, Sheridan Johnson and Allison Reinhardt, received 47%. Vasquez and Rogers will succeed Blossom, elected ASMSU president for the past two years, and Sophia Elias, vice president.
Elected to the ASMSU Senate to represent each college are:
--Agriculture: Morgan Kelly.
--Arts and Architecture: Maggie Kerr.
--Business (two seats): Kirsten Kraske and Kate Riggers.
--Education, Health and Human Development: Kaitlyn Logan.
--Engineering (four seats): Norris Blossom, Anna Martinson, Margaret Davies and Matt Bissett.
--Letters and Science (five seats): Nicholas Sweeney, Maya Swanson, Pushya Krishna, Ellie Jackson and Abbey Mohr.
--Nursing: Kassidy Lywandowsky.
--University Studies: Isaak Mills.
--At large (five seats): Kempenaar Pahre, Kayla Rye, Silas Teasdale, Taylor Blossom and Laís Rossi.
