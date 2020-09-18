Andrew Laskowski, right, Earth science faculty at Montana State University, presents Adam Mendelsohn, 13, with a small collection of fossils, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, as Adam’s mother, Ronni Mendelsohn, looks on, at MSU in Bozeman, Mont., to help restart Mendelsohn’s fossil collection, which was lost in the recent Bridger Foothills Fire, along with his family’s home, in Bridger Canyon, north of Bozeman, in early September.