Adam Mendelsohn has dreamed of becoming a paleontologist ever since he first visited the dinosaur exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies seven years ago.
“It was one of my favorite experiences in Montana,” Mendelsohn, 13, said. “It’s so interesting to me how these creatures existed on the planet millions of years ago.”
Originally from central Florida, Mendelsohn moved to a house up Jackson Creek Road with his family two-and-a-half years ago. He collected hundreds of fossils, many of which he picked up in his backyard. He often asked paleontologists at the Museum of the Rockies to inspect what he found.
Mendelsohn lost his fossil collection in the Bridger Foothills fire on Sept. 5. His family’s house burned down.
“I was completely terrified and sad and crying a lot,” Mendelsohn said, according to a news release from Montana State University. “But it’s more of the memories and not as much about the house.”
Drew Laskowski, a professor who works in the Department of Earth Sciences at MSU, learned Mendelsohn lost his collection after he saw photographs published on the Chronicle’s website. Mendelsohn was photographed as he threw buckets of water around his grandparents’ property on Bridger Canyon Road. He told the Chronicle his fossil collection was gone, “but at least my family is ok.”
Laskowski decided to help out. He reached out to Mendelsohn’s family and other people in his department and asked them if they would contribute to a new collection for Mendelsohn.
Faculty members and graduate students pulled from their personal collections and presented Mendelsohn with a package of fossils, petrified wood and a pouch on Wednesday. Museum of the Rockies contributed casts of T. rex tooth and a raptor claw.
Mendelsohn said he was completely shocked when he picked up the fossils at the university. He said he’s grateful for the generosity.
“I saw the opportunity to help out, and I made it happen,” Laskowski said. “It was great to see his eyes kind of light up. He was grateful that people reached out.”
Laskowski said people who are curious and passionate about what they do tend to be successful as paleontologists. He saw that curiosity and passion in Mendelsohn.
“This is what I love about Bozeman,” said Michael Babcock, head of the Department of Earth Sciences, according to a news release “These are really challenging times for everybody, and it’s great to be able to see so many people come together to help Adam in a time of need.”
Mendelsohn said he plans to continue collecting fossils.
“It’s really sad to know I lost something that I actually got to find and discover myself,” he said. “But the new fossils are about the people who gave them to me.”
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.