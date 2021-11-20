Support Local Journalism


The ‘Cats canned the Griz this Saturday.

As the Montana State University Bobcats and University of Montana Grizzlies battled on the football field, staff and volunteers with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Missoula Food Bank weighed food and calculated donations for their rival Can the Cats and Can the Griz food drives.

Every year, Bozeman’s MSU and Missoula’s UM hold competing food drives in the weeks leading up to the highly anticipated Brawl of the Wild. The idea is to see which school can collect the most food and money for local food banks.

This year, food and monetary donations in support of the Bobcats totaled 654,126 pounds, according to a news release from MSU. Food and monetary donations in support of the Grizzlies totaled 583,009 pounds.

Contributions made in the Bobcats’ name will go toward the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and MSU’s Bounty of the Bridgers food pantry. Contributions made in the Grizzlies’ name will support the Missoula Food Bank, the MSU release says.

“We are thrilled that MSU and the Gallatin Valley communities came out on top this year and are back to our winning ways,” said Kim Cleary from the MSU Office of Student Engagement. “At the end of the day, both the Bozeman and Missoula communities win, as the food donated and money raised does an incredible amount of good for the families in need.”

MSU and Bozeman at large donated 204,469 pounds of food and $449,657 to the Can the Griz drive this year, Cleary wrote in the release. That’s compared to 150,290 pounds of food and $252,893 donated in support of the Bobcats last year.

Last year was a rare year when the Griz canned the ‘Cats. The Grizzlies have been canned 18 out of 22 times.

Jill Holder with the Human Resource Development Council, which oversees the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, said one person in Missoula donated 11,653 pounds of squash to Missoula’s food bank in support of the ‘Cats this year.

Only 104 pounds of food were transferred to Missoula in support of the Griz, she said.

For Holder, getting donations to reach the levels they do each year takes a spirit of competition. Luckily, both communities are competitive and generous, she said.

“MSU is such an amazing partner,” Holder said. “There’s nothing better than having people that believe in what you do, and they’ll stand up and say, ‘I’ll work hard, and I’ll help out.’”

Distribution of food in Missoula and Bozeman will start on Sunday, and how long that food lasts depends on a number of factors, including demand, according to Holder. About 2,500 people visit the Gallatin Valley Food Bank per month, and staff often see people they’ve never seen before, she said.

“We’re just happy that the community believes that having food is important,” she said. “I’m grateful for what has been done…We’ll make sure we’re the safety net that our community expects us to be.”

The Gallatin Valley Food Bank’s next big fundraiser is Huffing for Stuffing, an annual race held at the Museum of the Rockies on Thanksgiving Day. Fork and Spoon is also open on Thanksgiving day for a holiday meal from 1:30 to 4:30, Holder said.

