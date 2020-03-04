Montana State University administrators Wednesday voted in favor of a new policy to ban “personal transportation devices” with motors, like hoverboards and e-scooters, from Centennial Mall and other pedestrian areas.
The MSU University Council voted unanimously to approve the policy. The motorized devices are now allowed only on streets and bike lanes. Electric wheelchairs are not affected by the policy.
Transportation devices that are human-powered, like bikes, skateboards and pedal assist e-bikes, are allowed in pedestrian areas as long as those riders don’t go faster than 5 mph and are safe and courteous, according to the policy.
The policy was first presented at a Feb. 5 council meeting, which was followed by a public comment period. The original draft was amended to change the wording “personal mobility device” to “personal transportation device.”
The policy was drafted after an electric scooter company announced it was coming to Bozeman last summer and after a professor was hit and injured by a student riding a bicycle last fall, according to John How, director of campus planning, design and construction.
The motorized devices, whether privately owned or from a rental company, are banned in two specific pedestrian areas: “Core Campus” and “West 11th Campus.”
The first encompasses campus between South Sixth and South 11th avenues, and between Harrison and Grant streets, which includes the Centennial Mall and area around the Strand Union Building.
The second area is the west side of South 11th Avenue from the greenhouse parking lot to Grant Street, west to 12th Avenue.
The new policy also outlines that MSU administrators can temporarily restrict bikes and other personal devices from pedestrian areas at their discretion. This could be used for events like Catapalooza.
