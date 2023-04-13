Montana Shakespeare in the Parks announced the lineup for its longest summer tour season to date. The tour includes two plays, one of which is a brand-new performance.
This year is the troupe’s 51st season, and performances of Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” and Robert Kauzlaric’s “The Three Musketeers” are on tap for audiences, according to a Thursday news release.
An outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture, Shakespeare in the Parks tours from June 14 through Sept. 12 in cities and towns across Montana and beyond.
The performers will perform “Measure for Measure” in Bozeman June 14-17 and “The Three Musketeers” from June 21-24. All shows start at 8 p.m. and are located at the MSU Grove, east of the duck pond on South 11th Avenue.
According to a Thursday release, MSIP last performed “Measure for Measure” in 2000.
MSIP Artistic Director Kevin Asselin said in the release that he chose “The Three Musketeers,” based on the Alexandre Dumas novel, “to show young audience members a coming-of-age story that they could relate to that also includes exciting action and adventure.”
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity for young people to see themselves reflected on stage with ‘The Three Musketeers,’” Asselin said in the release.
The play follows protaganist D’Artagnan through his adventures after he leaves his home in France to join the Musketeers.
“Measure for Measure” is classic Shakespeare and has been labeled both a comedy and a tragedy.
The cast and crew, according to MSIP director of community access and engagement Hannah Jacobsma, are working hard gearing up for opening night in just two months.
“We’re excited,” Jacobsma said in the release. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue after last year’s 50th anniversary and launch into the next 50 years of bringing free live performances to communities across the Rocky Mountain West.”
The troupe has 78 shows scheduled over three months. All the performances are free and open to the public. Tour dates can be found online.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.