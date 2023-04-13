Let the news come to you

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks announced the lineup for its longest summer tour season to date. The tour includes two plays, one of which is a brand-new performance.

This year is the troupe’s 51st season, and performances of Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” and Robert Kauzlaric’s “The Three Musketeers” are on tap for audiences, according to a Thursday news release.

An outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture, Shakespeare in the Parks tours from June 14 through Sept. 12 in cities and towns across Montana and beyond.


Shakespeare Tour Schedule

2023 Montana Shakespeare in the Parks tour schedule.

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

