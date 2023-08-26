Montana Capitol building
Buy Now

The Montana Capitol building in Helena. 

 Eliza Wiley/MTFP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

During the past two months, school administrators and elected trustees in Great Falls have pored over changes to 28 local policies governing the lives of students, teachers and parents. Some are minor tweaks. Others have required comprehensive rewrites or raised legal questions about federal guidance. But the bulk of the changes share a common wellspring: the 2023 Montana Legislature.

Similar efforts are playing out in districts throughout the state as local education leaders work to implement new state laws in their schools and classrooms. Lawmakers this spring passed a raft of statutory changes affecting Montana’s K-12 system. Now, as after any legislative session, it falls to individual districts to put those changes into practice by baking them into local policies and handbooks. As Great Falls Schools Superintendent Tom Moore put it, “For us, it’s just the beginning.”

“It had to have been a near-record number [of bills passed], at least in recent history,” Moore said of the 2023 session. “Many of those bills were germane or pertinent to public school administration and how we operate public schools. There was a lot of interest this round in addressing some issues, and our school district has a fairly well-entrenched method and process for dealing with policy change.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.