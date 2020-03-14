Montana’s commissioner of Higher Education has contracted coronavirus and said he suspects he got the virus at a Board of Regents meeting earlier this month in Dillon, where other state officials were in attendance.
Commissioner Clayton Christian was tested in Missoula County and received positive test results from the state lab Saturday evening, according to a news release. He is in isolation recovering at his home.
As a public official who meets with many people, Christian said, he felt it was necessary to notify those he’s recently met with and share the results.
“I’m thankful to local public health as they work diligently to notify the people I came into contact with and make sure they have accurate information to prevent further spread,” Christian said.
Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney was also at the Board of Regents meeting on March 5, but a news release from the governor’s officer said that tests showed Cooney did not test positive for the coronavirus and has been asymptomatic.
Cooney, who is running for governor, is in self-quarantine until March 24, which is 14 days after his point of exposure.
The release said that an individual from Silver Bow County at the Board of Regents tested positive for the virus.
Cooney and that person consented to releasing the information in the interest of keeping the public informed, the release said.
Tracy Ellig, vice president of communications for Montana State, said Saturday night that the test is only used when someone shows symptoms of the virus.
"No one from MSU who attended the meeting has symptoms," Ellig said.
