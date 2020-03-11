A Montana resident visiting Maryland tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from Maryland’s governor Wednesday.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that a Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County tested positive for COVID-19.
While classified as a Montana case — the first so far — the Maryland and Anne Arundel County Health Departments will take the lead on the investigation, according to the release.
This individual is a woman in her 70s who was alerted that she had been in close contact with a confirmed case. The patient was tested at an Anne Arundel County hospital, which took precautions to protect staff and patients.
Maryland Department of Health officials notified Montana health officials, and Gov. Hogan contacted Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, according to the release.
“Once we became aware of this case, we acted swiftly to coordinate with officials both here in Anne Arundel County and in Montana,” said Gov. Hogan.
A timeline of when and where she contracted the illness was not immediately available.
Montana’s website for the disease showed 21 Montanans have been tested for the illness; each test has come back as negative. As of Wednesday, three Montanans were being monitored to see whether they have the illness.
Today, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the United States across more than 35 states.
Last week, Montana officials announced the state lab has 200 coronavirus tests available. That means a speedier process than sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Georgia.
Maryland is operating under a state of emergency.
