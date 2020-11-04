A close race in Gallatin County firmed up Wednesday, and Republicans across the state flipped legislative seats and added to their majority in both the state House and Senate.
Republican Jane Gillette broke away from Democrat Brian Gabriel Popiel with a nine-point lead — 4,109 votes to 3,363 votes — for House District 64, which covers the southern part of Gallatin County. Republican Kerry White previously held the seat for eight years.
The candidates were one of many across the state vying for a seat at the Montana Legislature where lawmakers meet every two years to pass laws and a state budget. Members of the state’s House of Representatives serve two-year terms. Those elected to the state Senate serve for four years.
In Gallatin County, preliminary results showed that Republicans and Democrats were holding on to spots in both chambers of the Legislature.
Across the state, however, Republicans were successful in flipping at least nine seats in the state’s House, according to the Montana Secretary of Sate’s election results.
If the results remain, Republicans would claim 67 of the 100 spots in the House chambers, making it easier for the party to send bills to the governor’s desk. Of the 31 Democrats to take House spots, seven won in races that were uncontested. Republicans won in 16 uncontested races for House positions.
Of the 25 seats up for grabs in the Senate, Republicans flipped at least one seat while Democrats held on to seven spots. Republicans would hold 31 spots in the Senate compared to Democrats’ 19 seats.
Results on Wednesday also showed there was a possible recount for Senate District 38, in Butte, where Democrat Edith McClafferty had a narrow lead over Republican Jim Buterbaugh. Butterbaugh received 6,586 votes to McClafferty’s 6,640.
In Park County, House District 59 voters leaned Republican, and a Democrat was leading in House District 60.
Republican Marty Malone held a 30-point lead over Democrat Dan Vermillion — 4,577 votes to 2,507 votes — for House District 59. Republican Alan Redfield previously held the position for eight years.
Incumbent Democrat Laurie Bishop held a 12-point lead over Republican Park County Commissioner Joe Lamm — 3,774 votes to 2,926 votes — for House District 60. The district covers Livingston west to the border of Park and Gallatin counties.
In Madison County, Republican Kenneth Walsh was beating Democrat Ian Root with a 48-point lead for House District 71. Republican Ray Shaw previously held the seat but was termed out.
Also in Madison County, Republican incumbent Jeff Welborn held a 60-point lead over Libertarian challenger John Lamb for Senate District 36.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.