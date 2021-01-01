Montana PBS is renewing its Learn at Home broadcast, created in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to support school children who are learning at home or are in temporary quarantine.
The new program schedule will launch on Jan. 4 and continue through the end of the school year on June 4. The shows run from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each weekday, covering language arts, social studies, science and math for elementary and middle school students.
“We know that not all households in the state have the same access to devices and a strong internet connection, but that most homes have a TV that receives our broadcast signal,” said Nikki Vradenburg, director of education at Montana PBS, in an email.
She said they designed the schedule so teachers could include watching PBS programs in their distance learning lessons or for families who are looking for educational programming to watch during days at home together.
“Students might finish their teacher assigned work earlier in the day and need something interesting to watch,” she said.
In collaboration with the Office of Public Instruction, Montana PBS’ education team created a schedule of programs for prekindergarten to eighth grade students.
Montana PBS’ Chief Operator Paul Heitt-Rennie estimates a vast majority of households in Montana have tuned into the Learn at Home program.
Nielsen data through the summer showed it was watched by someone in 145,000 to 150,000 households, he said. It represents about 40% to 45% of households in Montana, he estimated.
Vradenburg said the education team spent the summer gathering feedback from families and educators to update the programming.
Families appreciated the prekindergarten to third grade content the most, and relied on educational, animated shows for younger students in the early morning and late afternoon, especially when both parents worked remote.
Vradenburg said they decided to expand those blocks of time so the youngest kids could have more programs to watch, like Sesame Street and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.
She said they also learned teachers wanted additional digital resources and lessons to share with students. The education team began sending weekly newsletters to teachers with specific lessons designed for the PBS programs.
The newsletter is sent to over 600 teachers in Montana, she said.
Vradenburg said an example would be having students watch the “Snow Bears” episode of Nature to learn about polar bear cubs, and teachers would have access to discussion questions and additional activities from PBS LearningMedia.
She said Montana PBS decided to continue the Learn at Home programming after hearing from teachers and administrators across the state.
“Every educator we talked to asked us to keep it going,” she said. “They knew students would be at home for some part of the school year and that having reliable, trustworthy content to watch during the day would be important.”
PBS National was also a resource in developing content and schedules to support students.
Montana PBS has a survey on its website to collect continual feedback about the Learn at Home program. Vradenburg shared some of the anonymous parent responses.
“The morning block worked the best,” one parent said. “Before the pandemic my three year old did not watch TV. But as my husband and I both worked from home, there were times that we needed him to be engaged while we held work conferences and meetings.”
Another parent called it a “life-saver.”
One teacher said she appreciated the Learn at Home programs for students, calling it a “great option to give students some choice on how they would like to learn science or social studies content.”
The education team with Montana PBS is a small team of two former classroom teachers.
Vradenburg said they get emails and phone calls from teachers, families and child care providers asking how best to utilize the Learn at Home programming. They even hold Zoom sessions to host activities in libraries and community centers.
“We are here to help in any way that we can,” she said.
