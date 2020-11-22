Marijuana legalization timeline

Montana recreational marijuana timeline

Nov. 3, 2020: Montanans vote to legalize recreational marijuana. The constitutional initiative setting the age to buy at 21 passed with 58% of the vote; I-190 passed with 57%.

Jan. 1, 2021: It will be legal to have, ingest, and grow marijuana with limits. Those limits include no more than 1 ounce of pot in one adult's possession at a time, and no more than 8 grams of that can be concentrate. Limits on plants include no more than 4 mature plants and 4 seedlings growing on private property and out of sight from the public right-of-way.

People serving a sentence for marijuana-related crimes that are now legal under I-190 can begin the process of applying for resentencing; those with marijuana-related crimes on their records can apply for expungement.

Oct. 1, 2021: This is the latest date that the Montana Department of Revenue will begin accepting applications from medical dispensaries to open recreational dispensaries.

For 12 months after applications open: Only dispensaries already licensed in Montana's medical marijuana program will be able to apply for licenses to grow and sell recreational marijuana commercially.

One year after the Montana Department of Revenue begins accepting applications: License applications open to all Montana residents who: have been a Montana resident for at least one year; have not been convicted of any felonies involving fraud, deceit or embezzlement; have not been convicted for distributing drugs to a minor in at least 5 years; are not in jail or youth court; are not under 18.