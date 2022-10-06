There’s a new movement to connect consumers with their local fiber products, and people will have an opportunity to learn more about it during a free Farm-to-Fashion event at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture this Saturday.
Montana Fibershed — a nonprofit organization that supports sustainable clothing and Montana’s textile economy — is hosting a Farm-to-Fashion marketplace, panel discussion and fashion show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The event is a celebration of the “Fibershed movement,” which is an effort to get people to think more about where their clothing comes from and who their fiber farmers are, said Barbara French, a Montana Fibershed board member.
Like local foods, “our clothing also comes from the land, and we need to nurture that and care for our textile businesses and farmers in the state of Montana,” French said. “A lot of people are doing regenerative practices, particularly for fiber animals like sheep.”
Beyond promoting local fiber products and producers, the movement is also a reaction against the fast fashion industry, which centers its business model around overproduction, according to French.
“We want to encourage a new model where people are looking more intentionally at what they are buying, keeping their clothes longer and mending their clothes,” she said. “We want less wasteful practices around clothing consumption.”
Saturday’s event will kick off with a Farm-to-Fashion marketplace, which will look somewhat like a farmers’ market, but with an emphasis on fiber, French said. People will be selling Montana-made textiles and other products.
Wool is the main fiber that’s produced in Montana, but animals like alpacas, and to some extent bison, also contribute to the state’s textile economy, French said. In Fort Benton, there’s a new company called IND Hemp, which is using hemp to make fiber products.
Between 2 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, the IND Hemp Chief Operating Officer Morgan Tweet will talk about the future of Montana’s textile industry during a “Snapshot of Now: Montana Fiber and Textiles in 2022” panel discussion.
The other panelists include Montana State University agricultural economics extension specialist George Haynes and Linda Poole, an agricultural specialist for the National Center for Appropriate Technology, which provides ranchers and farmers with technical assistance.
Mike Somerby, director of marketing for Duckworth — an American-made merino wool clothing brand — will also be speaking. French said the company is a poster child for Montana’s textile economy. Its wool comes from sheep at the Helle ranch in Dillon.
After the panel discussion, Montana Fibershed will host a fashion show from 5 to 6 p.m. Garments that were made from local wool and other fibers will be featured. Designers from around the state sent in entries, and prizes will be awarded after the show, French said.
“We will also have some special guest designers from Bozeman to close out the show,” she said. “We expect it to be an amazing show, and we hope people will come out to see it.”
