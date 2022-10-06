Farm-to-Fashion show
Montana Fibershed

There’s a new movement to connect consumers with their local fiber products, and people will have an opportunity to learn more about it during a free Farm-to-Fashion event at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture this Saturday.

Montana Fibershed — a nonprofit organization that supports sustainable clothing and Montana’s textile economy — is hosting a Farm-to-Fashion marketplace, panel discussion and fashion show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is a celebration of the “Fibershed movement,” which is an effort to get people to think more about where their clothing comes from and who their fiber farmers are, said Barbara French, a Montana Fibershed board member.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

