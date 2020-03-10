When it comes to coronavirus testing, Montanan’s four major health insurance companies are waiving some costs for things like copays and deductibles.
The health insurance companies made the announcement in a joint news release with the state’s insurance commissioner Tuesday morning.
Montana has no confirmed cases of the new strain of coronavirus called COVID-19. As of Tuesday morning, 15 people in the state had been tested and cleared for the novel coronavirus.
In the release, Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale said the companies are cutting customers’ costs for testing voluntarily as the state prepares for the virus.
“Montanans are coming together to respond to the coronavirus outbreak and help keep the Last Best Place healthy and safe,” Rosendale said.
The announcement includes Montana Health Co-Op, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, PacificSource Health Plans and Allegiance. Each company has its own plan to handle coronavirus testing.
The nation has had a slow rollout for coronavirus testing, with delays and missteps. That’s a problem for health officials to know how far the virus has gone, who has been infected and who else is at risk. In the catch-up, the Trump administration and states have put pressure on health insurance companies to cover the new coronavirus test.
Last week, state officials announced Montana’s state lab has 200 coronavirus tests available. That means a speedier process than sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Georgia, as most states had to do until recently.
According to the release, Montanans should follow the guidance of medical professionals and discuss their specific insurance policy with their insurer if they need to get tested for coronavirus because every insurance plan is different.
Montana Health CO-OP will waive all consumer out-of-pocket costs related to physician-advised testing for coronavirus “effective immediately and until further notice,” according to the release.
Blue Cross won’t require prior authorization and won’t apply member copays or deductibles for the testing “when medically necessary and consistent with Centers for Disease Control guidance.”
PacificSource is waiving all member copays, coinsurance and deductibles for the testing-related services when it comes to in-network facilities. The company also said it’s working with federal regulators to determine if it can extend that to people with a Health Savings Account.
Allegiance said customers will have access to coronavirus tests prescribed by health practitioners. That coverage will be similar to a preventive benefit for fully-insured plans, meaning waiving copays, coinsurance or deductibles for customers.
The Trump administration also designated the new test as an essential health benefit, saying Medicaid and Medicare plans would cover the screening cost.
However, what coverage looks like for Montanans relying on self-funded plans — where their employers define their coverage — largely remains unclear. And there are a lot of Montanans on that type of work-based coverage. As of 2018, roughly 131,600 Montanans had insurance through self-funded plans, which insurance companies manage.
Allegiance has said its coronavirus test coverage includes people insured through the work-based plans in the U.S.
Both PacificSource and Blue Cross said they’re working with self-funded employer groups to see how those plans will cover the tests. Blue Cross manages health benefits for 88,400 Montanans on self-funded plans, according to 2018 data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners database.
Medical costs related to coronavirus outside of testing will still vary from person-to-person and plan-to-plan.
Blue Cross said it plans to cover “medically necessary health benefits” like physician services, hospitalization and emergency services in a way that’s “consistent with the terms” of each customer’s benefits.
