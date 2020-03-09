A private school in Bozeman was back in session Monday after health officials said there wasn’t a reason to stop classes due to concerns around the new coronavirus, which has yet to be recorded in Montana.
Headwaters Academy, an independent middle school, canceled school Friday after school officials said they learned of a potential third-party exposure to the novel coronavirus strain.
Head of School Dave Provost said in an emailed statement Saturday the cancellation gave the school time to consult with public health officials.
“They have told us they see no reason to stay closed,” Provost said.
As the global outbreak evolves and worry over the novel coronavirus eventually reaching Montana builds, health officials said schools considering suspending classes should consult their local or state health department first.
Matt Kelley, public health officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said he’s heard of several schools that closed for concerns around COVID-19 on Friday without a recommendation to do so.
Kelley said there are a lot of factors that come into play when deciding whether a school should close for fear or spreading a virus.
“Closing a school creates other issues and other challenges,” Kelley said. “Those schools are educating the children of our first responders, our health care staff, people who are on the front lines of dealing with this.”
Kelley said if someone is concerned or school officials are debating whether to cancel classes for any health reasons and it’s outside of typical office hours, people can call 406-582-3100 and reach the health department’s 24-hour line.
Kelley said the health department has also encouraged employers to prepare for the possibility of higher absenteeism than normal due to illness or quarantined individuals.
“Different organizations will deal with that differently, and that may include allowing staff to work from home,” Kelley said. “If organizations are thinking through ways to do that, that’s a good thing. If we can be helpful in those decisions, we would like to be helpful however we can.”
So far, 28 people in Montana have been monitored for the disease and 19 finished that evaluation, according to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. Of those, only 11 raised enough red flags for health providers to deem a test for the illness warranted. Each tested negative.
The state continues to monitor those more at risk of contracting the illness. Kelley said the locations of people being monitored won’t be released.
More people are likely to make that list after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance March 4 that asked travelers returning from China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea to self-isolate and watch their health for 14 days from the day of their departure.
People should call ahead to a health care professional if they develop a fever and respiratory illness symptoms — like a cough or difficulty breathing — and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread, according to the CDC.
Jon Ebelt, spokesperson with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said in an email Monday the state hasn’t heard of schools closing without notice from a local health department to do so.
He said the state sent schools a letter that advised at this time, “no activities or plans should be canceled or postponed.”
The state and CDC have encouraged schools to practice basic preventative measures including keeping sick students and faculty home, regularly washing hands and having hand sanitation stations.
The state’s school health and safety rules that went in place in January require schools to isolate someone with a possible infectious disease and to potentially evaluate those people in coordination with the local health department.
“This protocol will help you not only respond to distant threats such as COVID-19 but also to more immediate threats in Montana such as norovirus or flu outbreaks,” according a letter the state sent to Montana schools in February.
Montana’s influenza season is still in action. As of Feb 29, the state recorded 8,572 cases of the flu in Montana that led to 361 hospitalizations and nine deaths.
Katheryn Houghton can be reached at khoughton@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.