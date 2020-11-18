An end of the semester tradition at Montana State University will be a bit quieter this year, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and in-person gatherings have been limited.
While the blue and gold lights turned on Montana Hall on Wednesday evening, the annual “Lights on Montana Hall” gathering didn’t take place to avoid a large crowd.
Typically, the event takes place the Wednesday before finals begin, and is open to students, staff, faculty, alumni and residents to mark the start of the exam period and celebrate the holiday season.
“This year we won’t be able to gather to celebrate our ‘Lights on Montana Hall,’ but our tradition will endure,” MSU President Waded Cruzado wrote in a university-wide email. “Proudly, the lights will be turned on ... and will be on every night through the holiday season.”
The tradition, which started six years ago, would normally include holiday music, caroling, hot chocolate and cookies, performances from MSU cheerleaders and the Spirit of the West drum line.
In previous years, the event was held at Alumni Plaza and the Bobcat Spirit statue, just north of Montana Hall. The administration building, built in 1896, is the second oldest structure on campus.
Cruzado said while she would not be able to personally communicate best wishes before final exams and the holiday season, she valued students and staff’s contribution to MSU this semester.
“I am grateful for the fact that, in good as well as in difficult times, we have been together and we have stayed together,” she wrote.
Last week, the university urged students to limit social interactions to reduce their chances of catching COVID-19 before they return home for the winter break. The fall semester is scheduled to end the day before Thanksgiving.
“I hope each one of you will be able to take a break from your studies, from your work duties or from keeping yourself and your family safe, to pause and enjoy the lights that will be blinking on our big and majestic sky,” Cruzado wrote.
