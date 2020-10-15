The Montana Republican Party sent a letter this week to the Gallatin County Elections Office expressing concern over how the county is managing ballot dropboxes.
The party disputed the county’s position that watchers may not be allowed at certain places where voters can drop off ballots. The Republicans also said they are concerned about ballots not being secured daily without a regular schedule for pickup.
Montana Republican Party legal counsel Anita Milanovich wrote the letter to county clerk and recorder Eric Semerad.
“You have apparently taken the position that the places of deposit are exempt from Montana statutes authorizing the political parties to designate poll watchers for the purpose of observing the voting process and ensuring transparency in Montana’s elections,” Milanovich wrote.
Gallatin County Election Manager Casey Hayes declined to comment Wednesday.
At a Republican Party rally last week in Bozeman, during a statewide campaign tour, candidates asked for volunteers to be poll watchers.
A Republican Party spokesperson didn’t respond when asked Wednesday if the party would sue Gallatin County if no changes are made.
Because of the all-mail election in Gallatin County, only one in-person polling place — at the county election department’s Bozeman office — is available in the county. There are several other locations designated as places of deposit, where voters can drop off their ballots.
Earlier this month, Hayes said state law allows people to watch election proceedings at the county election department but doesn’t say observers must be allowed to monitor places of deposit. Hayes said people working at the places of deposit could ask observers to leave.
The Montana GOP disputed this, saying poll watchers are “legally entitled to be at places of deposit.” State law says poll watchers are allowed at polling locations if they don’t interfere with election procedures.
“The sole purpose of seeking information is our concern about protecting the ballots delivered in good faith by voters to the places of deposit,” Malinovich wrote, “and to make certain that those ballots are not lost, stolen, tampered with, forgotten or misdelivered.”
Hayes has also said previously there is no evidence of voter fraud in Montana. Court cases in recent weeks have ruled in favor of allowing the mail-ballot election since there was no evidence of fraud.
The mail election process for the general election in November is similar to what the process was in June for the primary. Gov. Steve Bullock gave counties authority to choose whether to hold a mail election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Forty-five of Montana’s 56 counties chose to move to a mail election, meaning registered voters were mailed their ballots late last week.
According to Milanovich’s letter, Montana’s Secretary of State office said ballots at drop-off locations should be picked up and brought to the election office at the end of each day, but Semerad told the Montana GOP that would likely happen on a weekly basis. Malinovich wrote that Semerad’s response caused “concern and confusion.”
In the letter, the GOP requested Gallatin County to stop interfering with the party’s poll watchers at places of deposit. The party also wants the county to publish a schedule for ballot pickup at dropboxes, confirm where ballots are being secured and provide protocols on transporting ballots with one person from each political party traveling with the ballots at all times.
Milanovich wrote that she hopes to resolve these issues “without further acrimony or proceedings.”
“It is not our intention to fight with you,” Milanovich wrote. “It is our intention to make sure that the ballots delivered to places of deposit are secured and protected.”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.