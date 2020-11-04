Montana Republicans achieved a decisive victory in Tuesday’s election, winning all federal and statewide races and increasing their majority in the state Legislature.
Unofficial state results from Wednesday afternoon showed Donald Trump winning 57% to Joe Biden’s 41% — a slightly smaller margin than he had in the 2016 race against Hillary Clinton but still a significant win.
Republican success carried through to the state’s two other federal contests where voters reelected Sen. Steve Daines and chose state auditor Matt Rosendale for U.S. House by double-digit margins.
At the state level, the closest race was for the superintendent of public instruction, with incumbent Republican Elsie Arntzen beating Democrat Melissa Romano by 8%.
“It’s certainly a red wave,” said Jessi Bennion, an adjunct professor at Montana State University who teaches rural politics. “We can’t call ourselves a purple state anymore, and it’s been trending that way for the past decade."
Initial results indicated Republican candidates won rural counties by a higher percentage than they had in years past. At the same time, Republicans pulled ahead in Cascade County, where Democrats once had an advantage, and garnered substantial support in Yellowstone County, where races are often more closely contested.
“Even places like Gallatin County where you might see Democrats doing really, really well can’t make up for the results in other parts of the state,” Bennion said.
During their campaigns, Daines, Rosendale and Rep. Greg Gianforte, the state’s next governor, aligned with Trump. They campaigned with officials from his administration and advocated for policies he supports, such as repealing the Affordable Care Act, reinvigorating the economy and protecting the Second Amendment.
Even candidates whose work would not touch on many federal issues, such as the state auditor, linked themselves to Trump. Republican Troy Downing, who defeated Democrat Shane Morigeau, often said, as a businessman, his leadership in Helena would be similar to that of the president.
Jeremy Johnson, an associate professor of political science at Carroll College, said Tuesday’s results indicate that the Republicans’ strategy worked.
“I think Trump is really popular for most Republicans in Montana,” he said. “I think for Republican politicians to do well in the Republican Party, they have to support Trump. I think that helped them politically.”
Daines and Rosendale also tried to paint their opponents as too liberal for Montana and connect them to more liberal members of their party, like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Candidates in state races also used this strategy. Republican Austin Knudsen, who won on Tuesday, has accused his opponent, Democrat Raph Graybill, of having a "radical liberal agenda." Republican Christi Jacobsen, who was elected secretary of state, repeatedly said Democrat Bryce Bennett was trying to “liberalize” Montana’s elections.
“That strategy of calling someone socialist and suggesting that you’re going to get these extreme policies out there might be having some effect of really galvanizing Republican support and seems to be galvanizing support in rural counties for Republican candidates here in Montana and seems to be decreasing the defection rate,” said David Parker, an MSU political science professor during a live election night webcast.
In response to this line of attack, Democrats worked to distance themselves from the national party by focusing on their policies for health care, public lands, veterans services and economic recovery. They also emphasized their successes in working across the aisle.
Just a decade ago, Democrats dominated Montana politics, holding both U.S. Senate seats, the governor’s office and nearly every other statewide office. Now, Sen. Jon Tester is the lone Democrat leading Montana.
Bennion, with MSU, said the Democrats’ tactic might not be as effective as it once was because politics are increasingly viewed through a national lens and because partisanship is growing.
“Part of our identity even 10 years ago was Montana’s purple, Montana’s independent and Montana has swing voters, so I think a lot of what (Gov. Steve) Bullock and other Democratic candidates were relying on was swing voters and that just didn’t happen,” she said. “… People are very encamped in their party and much less likely to swing.”
Paul Schwedelson contributed to this report.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.