Montana has its first four known cases of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Friday evening.
Bullock confirmed the “presumptively” positive cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in a news release. The cases are considered presumptively positive until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Montana’s cases include people from Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow and Lewis and Clark counties.
“We’ve been monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and vigorously preparing for COVID-19 to reach Montana, making today’s news unsurprising,” Bullock said. “As our public health officials work relentlessly to prevent further spread, I urge all Montanans to continue efforts to plan and follow public health recommendations to take the proper precautions.”
The tests were conducted by the Department of Public Health and Human Services’ laboratory. State officials said each patient will be isolated.
According to the release, DPHHS and county health departments are “immediately following up” to learn more about the four individuals’ exposure risk, travel history and to reach anyone who may have been in close contact with the patients.
Those deemed as close contacts will be monitored for 14 days for fever and respiratory symptoms following CDC guidance.
Matt Kelley, public health officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said there was international travel involved for the person who tested positive in Gallatin County.
Kelley said health officials spoke with the patient — a man in his 40s — and said he had limited exposure to people and hadn’t attended any large events in town. The patient is recovering at home.
“There was no exposure to any schools and no exposure to any long-term care facilities,” Kelley said. “We’re still ironing out the details, but they haven't been in the community for very long and were conscious about staying home like we've asked people to do.”
The governor's announcement came hours after Kelley and other county officials held a press conference on preparations for the virus’ arrival.
“This is not unexpected, we’ve been preparing for this and we knew we were one of four states remaining without a case,” Kelley said. “The fact we have multiple cases isn't surprising, and we're going to deal with it as it comes.”
Kelley said the county’s focus is on slowing the spread of the virus to “buy time” for the health care system to prepare to treat those who are infected.
Kelley said people should wash their hands regularly and long enough to sing “Happy birthday” twice. Those sick should stay home and should call ahead to a health care provider if they have respiratory symptoms like a fever and cough.
Researchers and government officials are still trying to understand how far and how fast this virus spreads.
Kelley said most people who get the illness will ultimately be fine and it seems to have little impact on children. Most at risk are people who are 60 and older or those with a weak immune system.
Montana’s testing for COVID-19 is still limited. Who gets tested is based on guidelines from the CDC. Tests are prioritized for those who have symptoms and a connection to a known case.
As of Friday, the state health department had tested 107 people and could test approximately 1,000 more. The governor's office said it anticipates “receiving more tests from the CDC as needed.”
Kelley said most people who have mild symptoms will be asked to stay home to limit the potential spread of the disease and other viruses like influenza.
Kelley said those who are more vulnerable are a higher testing priority. He said no one is keeping a tally of who all requested the test and was denied at this point, saying agencies are largely counting on providers to keep track of their patients.
“We all wish that we could do more testing,” Kelley said, describing the limited supply as a problem.
If someone is tested, a health provider collects samples from the patient and sends that to the Montana state laboratory.
Jon Ebelt, a state health department spokesperson, said in an email Friday that private labs are “coming on board to provide testing” in Montana, which could boost testing capacity. He could not provide further details.
Kelley said the county is preparing to care for vulnerable people. The county reached into its emergency fund — a roughly $250,000 pool of money — to hire more staff to evaluate people at assisted and senior living centers. The health department has warned many of those facilities to restrict access to visitors.
Kelley said the health department is still looking for places to provide isolation for those who feel sick or have symptoms but don’t have somewhere to go, like people without a home or those who live in congregate settings. He said that could mean hotel rooms or unused homes.
Dr. Eric Lowe, medical director for Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital's emergency department, said the hospital activated its health system incident command structure on Feb. 10, when the area had its first investigation into whether someone had COVID-19.
Bozeman Health also announced Friday its platform b2 VirtualCare is temporarily offering free virtual visits to those experiencing flu-like symptoms including a fever, dry cough and fatigue.
There’s a national shortage of supplies for medical equipment, including protective masks and ventilators. Hospital staff said Friday that providers are working with each other to see what stock each has and whether they need to redistribute that supply.
Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said dispatchers worked with Bozeman Health staff to learn how to recognize signs that someone might be sick to signal when first responders need to be more cautious and wear protective gear.
When it comes to broader questions like if someone has a large event or travel plans they’re considering canceling, Kelley said public health officials are available to offer guidance on a case-by-case basis.
He said as people prepare, they should remain considerate. He said an example of that is people check on their neighbors and buy what they need but not in excess.
“I have a friend who has a medically fragile child and that friend cannot find hand sanitizer right now,” Kelley said. “That’s a bigger deal for that family than it is for the rest of us.”
For more information, go to https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ or call Gallatin health officials at 406-582-3100.