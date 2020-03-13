Congressional delegation comments on the first Montana cases

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester: “The first cases of COVID-19 in Montana have been confirmed, and I am coordinating closely with the Governor's office and federal agencies as I monitor the situation. This outbreak is serious, which is why I've introduced legislation to ensure that testing for this disease is free to all Montanans, and why I’ve been holding the Administration accountable to make sure that folks have access to timely information about test kits and proper protection. I encourage everyone to take proper safety measures, and I will continue working to keep Montanans safe.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines: “Cindy and I are praying for those who are infected and for their families. We urge all Montanans to take the necessary preventative measures in anticipation of additional cases. I’ll continue to be in close contact with state and local officials as we work together to combat this virus.”