Montana Department of Transportation
The Montana Department of Transportation, pictured on Monday.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Montana Department of Transportation has rapidly filled openings for seasonal snow plow drivers in the last month, but in the Bozeman area the state agency is at half strength.

There are 14 openings for seasonal snow plow drivers in the area to clear roads and highways in Bozeman, Livingston, Three Forks and Belgrade.

Jon Swartz, the maintenance administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, said that the agency has not seen much interest for the seasonal work despite recruiting efforts.

“If we haven’t been able to hire right now, by January, I don’t expect to see much change for the rest of the season,” Swartz said.

The Associated Press reported in early December that the state agency had 89 seasonal job postings for snow plow drivers and road maintenance workers.

Swartz said that the agency intended to hire 200 seasonal snow plow drivers, but was halfway to that mark a month ago. He said that they now have about 140 drivers.

Swartz said that the biggest barrier for hiring seasonal drivers in Gallatin County is the cost of housing.

The median sales price for a home in Gallatin County was $732,00 in November, according to the Gallatin County Association of Realtors. Rent in Bozeman increased, with some renters seeing their monthly rent increase by hundreds.

Meanwhile, the city of Bozeman is almost fully-staffed with plow drivers.

Bozeman’s Street Superintendent John Van Derlinder said that his department has 14 out of 17 positions filled. Those drivers focus only on city streets, he said.

The city’s streets department hires full-time drivers rather than seasonal ones, he said. The department is able to hire people without a commercial license and train them in-house, and it takes between 40 to 80 hours to get a driver fully-trained, he said.

A change to that practice is coming, however.

Van Derlinder said that people operating snow plows, 18-wheelers, or any commercial vehicle, will be required to undergo formal training starting Feb. 7 next year to get a commercial driver’s license.

The change comes from the Federal Motor Carrier Administration, and will require people to get training from federally registered providers, according to the agency’s website.

Van Derlinder said that some classes range between $3,000 and $4,000, and many businesses that provide classes in the area are full.

“It’s going to be tough because, right now, the appointments are past Feb. 7th,” Van Derlinder said.

The Montana Department of Transportation still has a large core group of year-round drivers at its disposal. Swartz said they have 507 drivers spread throughout Montana.

Full-time and seasonal drivers can be moved around to hit different areas of the state, like in the Bozeman area, depending on the severity of a storm, Swartz said.

Swartz said that more focus would be put on higher volume traffic areas because of a lack of seasonal drivers. He asked that people remain patient, and to limit traveling during poor weather conditions.

“Our guys are out there, our employees are dedicated,” Swartz said. “They really want to do a good job and provide a safe road.”

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

