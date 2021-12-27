Montana Department of Transportation short on snow plow drivers in Bozeman area By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Dec 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Montana Department of Transportation, pictured on Monday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana Department of Transportation has rapidly filled openings for seasonal snow plow drivers in the last month, but in the Bozeman area the state agency is at half strength.There are 14 openings for seasonal snow plow drivers in the area to clear roads and highways in Bozeman, Livingston, Three Forks and Belgrade.Jon Swartz, the maintenance administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, said that the agency has not seen much interest for the seasonal work despite recruiting efforts. “If we haven’t been able to hire right now, by January, I don’t expect to see much change for the rest of the season,” Swartz said.The Associated Press reported in early December that the state agency had 89 seasonal job postings for snow plow drivers and road maintenance workers.Swartz said that the agency intended to hire 200 seasonal snow plow drivers, but was halfway to that mark a month ago. He said that they now have about 140 drivers.Swartz said that the biggest barrier for hiring seasonal drivers in Gallatin County is the cost of housing.The median sales price for a home in Gallatin County was $732,00 in November, according to the Gallatin County Association of Realtors. Rent in Bozeman increased, with some renters seeing their monthly rent increase by hundreds.Meanwhile, the city of Bozeman is almost fully-staffed with plow drivers.Bozeman’s Street Superintendent John Van Derlinder said that his department has 14 out of 17 positions filled. Those drivers focus only on city streets, he said. The city’s streets department hires full-time drivers rather than seasonal ones, he said. The department is able to hire people without a commercial license and train them in-house, and it takes between 40 to 80 hours to get a driver fully-trained, he said.A change to that practice is coming, however.Van Derlinder said that people operating snow plows, 18-wheelers, or any commercial vehicle, will be required to undergo formal training starting Feb. 7 next year to get a commercial driver’s license.The change comes from the Federal Motor Carrier Administration, and will require people to get training from federally registered providers, according to the agency’s website.Van Derlinder said that some classes range between $3,000 and $4,000, and many businesses that provide classes in the area are full.“It’s going to be tough because, right now, the appointments are past Feb. 7th,” Van Derlinder said.The Montana Department of Transportation still has a large core group of year-round drivers at its disposal. Swartz said they have 507 drivers spread throughout Montana.Full-time and seasonal drivers can be moved around to hit different areas of the state, like in the Bozeman area, depending on the severity of a storm, Swartz said.Swartz said that more focus would be put on higher volume traffic areas because of a lack of seasonal drivers. He asked that people remain patient, and to limit traveling during poor weather conditions.“Our guys are out there, our employees are dedicated,” Swartz said. “They really want to do a good job and provide a safe road.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Van Derlinder Jon Swartz Driver Snow Plow Work Commerce Economics Highway Department Bozeman Agency Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Montana Department of Transportation short on snow plow drivers in Bozeman area 4 hrs ago Environment Commission keeps status quo walk-wade rule on Madison River, dumps rest-and-rotation 6 hrs ago News COVID-19, housing, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2021 Dec 26, 2021 News Fork & Spoon restaurant hosts Christmas Day feast Dec 25, 2021 Health Some groups are left out of Montana's COVID-19 test giveaway program Dec 25, 2021 Business I-Ho's Korean Grill moves downtown Dec 25, 2021 What to read next News Montana Department of Transportation short on snow plow drivers in Bozeman area Environment Commission keeps status quo walk-wade rule on Madison River, dumps rest-and-rotation News COVID-19, housing, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2021 News Fork & Spoon restaurant hosts Christmas Day feast Health Some groups are left out of Montana's COVID-19 test giveaway program Business I-Ho's Korean Grill moves downtown Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Horses, donuts and getting in trouble with Dad: Police Reports for Sunday, Dec. 26 Posted: 5:15 p.m. Petition submitted to Madison County Commission requesting old road be kept Posted: 5 p.m. Commission keeps status quo walk-wade rule on Madison River, dumps rest-and-rotation Posted: 3:30 p.m. Sunday morning crash near Belgrade kills Whitefish woman Posted: 11:30 a.m. Guest column: NorthWestern Energy takes its stewardship responsibilities seriously Posted: Dec. 26, 2021 Latest Local Petition submitted to Madison County Commission requesting old road be kept 4 hrs ago Montana Department of Transportation short on snow plow drivers in Bozeman area 4 hrs ago Montana has spent 1,800 hours and $100K defending challenges to bills passed in the 2021 Legislature 5 hrs ago Efficient conditioning, practice helped Montana State prepare for 15-game season 7 hrs ago