The Human Resources Development Council was among 10 organizations awarded grant money in February to help build a more resilient local food network.
The Local Food Purchase Assistance Program, administered by the Montana Department of Agriculture, doled out $1.5 million to groups across the state this month to build food security and support local agriculture.
The HRDC will receive $108,000 to distribute among the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and food banks in Livingston.
“This grant is an incredible win for farmers and our community. We can help get nutritious local food to those who are struggling to make ends meet while also boosting our economy,” said Jill Holder, food and nutrition director for the HRDC.
The grant will help the organization provide the same services despite soaring inflation and food costs.
As of Monday, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank was 58% through their fiscal year, but has already spent 90% of their food budget, Holder said.
“We expected with high food prices that we might go over budget, but this is significant,” Holder said. “This grant will help in a very positive way.”
The goal is to make sure all parts of the state can access the food that is grown here, said Alicia Hamm, business development specialist for the Montana Department of Agriculture who oversaw the program.
“We want to be connecting people across the state in order to have a sustainable food system — one that can carry this food into the pockets of places that can’t easily access it,” Hamm said.
The grant funding comes from a national program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which got some $900 million to distribute among the states from leftover American Rescue Plan Act and Commodity Credit Corporation money.
Hamm said the program ended up funding 10 organizations that showed they had the community connections and partnerships to build a food network with an expanded reach.
The idea is the grants will help groups build a long-term sustainable food network to serve the community long after the money runs out. It will also help the economic situation of farmers when more people are purchasing their local products, Hamm said.
The awardees are geographically spread around the state to maximize the reach of the money. Other winners included the Montana Food Bank Network, Flathead Food Bank, and North Valley Food Hub.
More groups were interested in the grants that they had money for, Hamm said.
“It was incredibly encouraging — and a little overwhelming — to see the interest in these funds,” Hamm said. “We wanted the funding to go the furthest it could so it can reach the most amount of people.”
While the money for Montana is now exhausted, Hamm said there are still more efforts to boost local food sales and food security for the state.
One of those efforts is House Bill 276, which would give the state agriculture department $1 million in grant funding to dispute to food banks wanting to purchase more from local farms.
That’s a bill the state Department of Agriculture is watching closely, Hamm said. The bill passed the House on Monday and will move to the Senate for debate.
