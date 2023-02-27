HRDC
The Human Resources Development Council offices in Bozeman.

 Chronicle file

The Human Resources Development Council was among 10 organizations awarded grant money in February to help build a more resilient local food network.

The Local Food Purchase Assistance Program, administered by the Montana Department of Agriculture, doled out $1.5 million to groups across the state this month to build food security and support local agriculture.

The HRDC will receive $108,000 to distribute among the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and food banks in Livingston.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

