One third of the Barmuda Triangle in midtown Bozeman is for sale for $10 million.
The Molly Brown bar at 703 W. Babcock St., was listed for sale with Absaroka Realty on Monday. According to the listing, the $10 million sales price includes the business itself, the liquor, catering and gambling licenses, the roughly half-acre the Molly Brown sits on and “most” of the equipment, furniture and fixtures in the bar.
A Molly Brown employee reached by phone Wednesday said the bar refused to comment on the sale. The listing stated that the building and lot has “strong potential for development” and that the existing business “offers solid income.”
Absaroka Realty broker and owner Jennifer Monroe confirmed the bar had been listed for sale and that the sale included the liquor, catering and gambling licenses. Monroe said she didn’t want to share any additional details without consulting the owner.
The single story, 7,630-square-foot building that houses the Molly was built in 1950 and has long been a regular hangout for Bozeman. The bar has multiple pool tables, a live card table, an electronic jukebox and holds a variety of game nights and events, even during the pandemic.
Development in Midtown Bozeman has picked up quickly over the last several years and includes several new multi-use buildings and a Logjam Presents-owned live music venue on North Seventh Avenue.
Nearest to the Molly Brown, a new condominium building opened across the street from the bar in August. The lot previously held a Pizza Hut. The one-bedroom Sobo Lofts condos had asking prices of between $200,000 and $300,000.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.