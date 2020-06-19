A mobile home caught fire Friday morning at the King Arthur Trailer Park, west of Bozeman, sending up a plume of black smoke that could be seen from throughout the city.
Brian Nickolay, Hyalite Fire Department assistant chief, said a neighbor reported at 8:10 a.m. that smoke was coming from a trailer on Tristram Boulevard. The caller was unsure if people were still inside the burning structure. On the way there, Nickloay said, dispatchers reported that everyone inside had made it out safely.
Nickolay said the fire appears to have started in the garage attached to the trailer and spread inside while people were sleeping. He said it was unclear how the fire got started, but preliminary evaluations of the house showed there were no signs of foul play.
By about 9 a.m., fire crews from Bozeman, Gallatin Gateway, Fort Ellis and Central Valley Fire District had stopped “forward progress” of the fire. Nickolay said that crews were still knocking out hotspots throughout the house.
The front door was charred as fire crews went in and out of the pink trailer. Smoke was coming from the garage and some smoke could be seen coming from the roof throughout the building. Fire crews peeled back walls inside the garage, exposing insulation and the wooden foundation.
