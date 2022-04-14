Support Local Journalism


A Bozeman man who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in Utah on Thursday morning. 

The Emery County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the body of 53-year-old Jonathan Baker was found in the San Rafael Desert in south central Utah.

He was about a half-mile from his truck. No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff's office.

Baker was last heard from on April 7 and was reported missing on April 10. Officials from several Utah counties were searching for him this week.

A helicopter and two members of the Emery County Search and Rescue team found him in the Colonnade Arch area north of Canyonlands National Park around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached by calling 800-273-8255.

