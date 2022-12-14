Let the news come to you

Winter weather continued to hammer Bozeman on Wednesday, and meteorologists predict more snow and possible subzero temperatures next week.

Bozeman and the Bridger Range saw upward of 4 inches of fresh snow Wednesday, while the Gallatin and Madison ranges were forecasted for up to 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

The snow created travel problems in some areas, forcing traffic down to one lane Wednesday afternoon on both the westbound and eastbound portions of Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Belgrade. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that authorities responded to more than a dozen crashes.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

