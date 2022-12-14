Winter weather continued to hammer Bozeman on Wednesday, and meteorologists predict more snow and possible subzero temperatures next week.
Bozeman and the Bridger Range saw upward of 4 inches of fresh snow Wednesday, while the Gallatin and Madison ranges were forecasted for up to 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
The snow created travel problems in some areas, forcing traffic down to one lane Wednesday afternoon on both the westbound and eastbound portions of Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Belgrade. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that authorities responded to more than a dozen crashes.
Bozeman has already gotten almost as much snow this winter season as it did in the 2021-2022 season combined. Last winter, the city saw 28 total inches of snowfall, according to the website howmuchwillitsnow.com. This winter, that number is already at 26 inches.
This year the Gallatin River basin’s snowpack is already 120% of normal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service. But meteorologists caution that it’s still early in the winter, and positive impacts to irrigation and agriculture next year from above-average snowpack will only happen if the snow sticks around come spring.
There was a small chance of snow during the day Thursday and Saturday, but next Monday and Tuesday night are the most likely times for more snow to fall, said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Ludwig.
On top of more snow, next week will also see below-freezing temperatures with the potential to drop into the negatives.
As of Wednesday, there was a wide range of uncertainty for temperature possibilities next week, Ludwig said.
For example, on Monday the low could range from minus 8 degrees to 11 degrees.
Next Wednesday, the range of lows is from minus 34 degrees to 2 degrees.
The uncertainty stems from the path of a pressure system from Canada moving across the states. Meteorologists need to track its path to get more certainty for next week. If it ends up closer to Bozeman, the temperatures will be colder.
“We know it will be cold. We just don’t know the extent of how cold,” Ludwig said.
The meteorologist stressed that people should use caution when driving in winter weather, allow extra time to reach destinations and use slower speeds. People should also prepare an emergency kit for their vehicles that includes blankets, jumper cables, cold weather gear, and an ice scraper.
Power outages from the snow and cold weather could also be possible, Ludwig said.
