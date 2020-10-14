Montana State University will host a discussion between Palestinian and Israeli peace activists on the importance of meaningful conversations with opposing groups.
The panel, “Enemies to Allies: A Rabbi and a Palestinian Activist,” will be live streamed from the West Bank on Thursday at 11 a.m., and will feature discussions from Roots organizers.
Roots is a Palestinian and Israeli activism group that focuses on building a grassroots model for coexistence between Palestinian and Israeli people.
Franke Wilmer, a political science professor at MSU and an organizer of the event, said she learned of Roots during a visit to the area. She said the message of nonviolent action and meaningful conversations was important not only in the Middles East but also in the United States and European countries.
“I think the message that people need to embrace empathy as a civic virtue is one of the things that can move us in the direction of not only being more tolerant but of learning to accept our differences while affirming our common humanity,” she said in an email to the Chronicle.
The webinar will feature Noor A’wad, a Palestinian activist with Roots, and the Israeli Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger. Schlesinger is also one of the founders of the organization.
Participants must register online ahead of the free event.
Schlesinger said unlike in the United States, where he worked for a time, there is no shared space to gather for the two opposing groups in Israel and the West Bank.
“How can we even begin to talk about our religious differences? That brought me to realize that I ought to get to know my Palestinian neighbors and then afterward we may be able to engage in interfaith dialogue,” he said.
As he began having those conversations, Schlesinger said he started to see himself and them differently. Roots was founded to create a safe space to tell those stories and to listen to the other side.
“What we heard was extremely challenging,” he said. “Often we wanted to run away or to argue… We don’t argue. We just listen and then after listening, we tell our story.”
He said Roots began to see how closely the conflict was tied to people’s identities.
“We came to see how that this is not just a political conflict over land and resources. It is a conflict over identity. And it will only begin to be solved when we begin to accept each other’s basic identity,” he said.
Wilmer said she hopes Thursday’s event will foster more discussions about how people can learn to empathize with others who are different — politically different, religiously different, or different identities, values or beliefs.
“It doesn’t mean we agree; it means we respect our shared humanity and try to imagine ourselves in the shoes of the other, while knowing that we can never really know what it is like to be the other,” she said.
Schlesinger said Roots has seen “hundreds of micro-transformations” by facilitating those face-to-face conversations but there is still work to be done.
“We pretty quickly realized that we have to find a way to fit two truths into one heart, and into one land,” he said.
